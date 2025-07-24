Thursday, July 24, 2025
HomeNewsNORTON SAYS PRESIDENT IGNORING MEANINGFUL CONSULTATION AS ACTING C.J TOUTED TO TEMPORARILY...
NewsPolitics

NORTON SAYS PRESIDENT IGNORING MEANINGFUL CONSULTATION AS ACTING C.J TOUTED TO TEMPORARILY FILL CHANCELLOR’S ROLE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

Judicial Appointment Dispute Deepens Between President Ali and Opposition Leader Norton

By Tiana Cole for HGP Nightly News

A new standoff is brewing between President Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton over the temporary appointment of an Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, as the country’s top judicial positions remain substantively unfilled for over 15 years.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall disclosed that the President wrote to Norton on July 11, 2025, informing him that the current Chancellor, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, had requested leave from July 8 to October 7, 2025, and that the President was considering appointing Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire to act in her stead.

“One hand cannot clap,” Nandlall said, referencing the constitutional requirement for consultation with the opposition leader on such appointments. “There must be a response and meaningful engagement.”

However, Nandlall stated that no response was received from Norton by the July 18 deadline and emphasized that the President may now move forward unilaterally to maintain stability within the judiciary.

“In my respectful view, the President, having not received any response from the Leader of the Opposition, can proceed to appoint as he desires,” Nandlall asserted.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, in a separate interview on GlobeSpan, confirmed receipt of the letter, but accused the President of bypassing genuine consultation, claiming the administration is seeking control over judicial appointments.

“What he’s seeking to do is control the process and shift away from agreement with the opposition,” Norton argued. “But elections are coming. I think we’ll return to government, and those things we can change.”

Guyana has not had a substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary since 2005. Since 2017, Justices Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Roxane George-Wiltshire have served in acting capacities as Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively, pending an agreement between the President and the Opposition Leader. This constitutional requirement continues to elude fulfillment.

This latest episode underscores the ongoing deadlock over judicial leadership in Guyana and raises questions about the state of constitutional governance as the country approaches general elections.

Previous article
APNU TO PROVIDE TRAINING TAILORED TOWARDS EMPOWERING INDIGENOUS LEADERS TO PROTECT THEM FROM MANIPULATION – NORTON
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYSUCO AND RESIDENTS TO SURVEY LANDS

WEST DEMERARA SECONDARY SCHOOL CLOSED