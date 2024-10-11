Saturday, October 12, 2024
HomeNewsNORTON RUBBISHES $200,000 ONE-OFF CASH GRANT PER HOUSEHOLD AMID PRESIDENT ALI’S ANNOUNCEMENT
NewsPolitics

NORTON RUBBISHES $200,000 ONE-OFF CASH GRANT PER HOUSEHOLD AMID PRESIDENT ALI’S ANNOUNCEMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
362

On Thursday, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a one-off cash grant of $200,000 per household to help alleviate the impact of the high cost of living on Guyanese citizens. While the initiative aims to provide much-needed relief, it has drawn harsh criticism from the Leader of the Opposition, who questioned the government’s approach. Antonio Dey provides more details in this report.

Previous article
‘G.P.F IS A CIRCLE OF CORRUPTION’ – NORTON, ‘EVERYONE WILL BE INVESTIGATED ON WHAT’S PLAUSIBLE’ BENN
Next article
NO TUITION FOR UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA STUDENTS COME JANUARY 2025 – PRESIDENT ALI
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

WHITE BOYS AUTO SPARES HOSTS XMAS PARTY FOR 150 KIDS

Appeal Court reduces convicted killer’s sentence from 70 to 22 years.