NORTON RUBBISHES $200,000 ONE-OFF CASH GRANT PER HOUSEHOLD AMID PRESIDENT ALI’S ANNOUNCEMENT

On Thursday, President Irfaan Ali unveiled a one-off cash grant of $200,000 per household to help alleviate the impact of the high cost of living on Guyanese citizens. While the initiative aims to provide much-needed relief, it has drawn harsh criticism from the Leader of the Opposition, who questioned the government’s approach. Antonio Dey provides more details in this report.
