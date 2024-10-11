Saturday, October 12, 2024
NO TUITION FOR UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA STUDENTS COME JANUARY 2025 – PRESIDENT ALI

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Tuition fees for the University of Guyana will soon be abolished, according to an announcement made by President Irfaan Ali. This move aims to increase access to higher education for all Guyanese citizens. Dacia Richards has more details in this report.

NORTON RUBBISHES $200,000 ONE-OFF CASH GRANT PER HOUSEHOLD AMID PRESIDENT ALI'S ANNOUNCEMENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
