NO TUITION FOR UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA STUDENTS COME JANUARY 2025 – PRESIDENT ALI

Tuition fees for the University of Guyana will soon be abolished, according to an announcement made by President Irfaan Ali. This move aims to increase access to higher education for all Guyanese citizens. Dacia Richards has more details in this report.
