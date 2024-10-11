‘G.P.F IS A CIRCLE OF CORRUPTION’ – NORTON, ‘EVERYONE WILL BE INVESTIGATED ON WHAT’S PLAUSIBLE’ BENN

Opposition Leader Claims Corruption Within Guyana Police Force Amid Allegations of Senior Officer’s Underworld Links

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has raised concerns about alleged corruption within the Guyana Police Force, stating that it appears to be trapped in a “circle of corruption.” Norton made the remarks in response to questions surrounding a senior officer’s alleged links to the criminal underworld. However, the Minister of Home Affairs dismissed the claims, brushing aside the question. Travis Chase provides more details in this report.

