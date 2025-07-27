NORTON: PPP COPIED MY IDEAS — VOWS REAL CHANGE, NOT HANDOUTS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Saturday night accused the governing People’s Progressive Party of lifting his policy proposals while offering Guyanese only surface-level development. Speaking at a lightly attended APNU+AFC meeting in Bagotsville, Norton said the PPP’s promises, including plans for dialysis centres, were borrowed from him without credit.

“I said it before, and they copied it,” Norton declared, referring to his proposal to establish dialysis centres across the country. “We will ensure that people suffering from kidney problems, especially children, are not left to die because they can’t afford treatment.”

He argued that Guyana’s healthcare system continues to fail because it prioritises buildings over service. “A hospital is not a building. It is the care you get inside,” he told supporters. Norton promised that under an APNU government, healthcare would focus on prevention, education, and proper staffing by trained professionals.

The opposition leader took a swipe at both the PPP and emerging third parties like Azruddin Mohamed’s WIN party, saying Guyanese should accept assistance from any political source but not be misled by it. “Take what they have to offer… that is your money. But don’t let it blind you to the fact that we need change. A leopard can’t change its spots,” he said.

Norton also laid out broad reforms in education, vowing to reduce class sizes, improve teacher training, and increase salaries to retain educators. “We will rewrite the education system,” he said, calling for a national literacy campaign as a foundation for digital inclusion. “You cannot digitalise a population that is largely illiterate.”

On youth development, Norton promised to restore and expand sports infrastructure, pointing out that many school playgrounds had been converted into construction zones. “Sport is a national ambassador,” he said, pledging government sponsorship for athletes and the revival of national school sports.

He also committed to social sector investments, including early childhood centres in every community. Despite his criticism of current policies, Norton kept his tone focused on unity and nonviolent political change. “We are not here to oppose development, we want a modern Guyana, but it must be one that benefits all the people, not just a few.”

Calling for an end to ethnic division, he said: “We promise to govern without prejudice,” accusing the current administration of using racial politics to maintain power. Norton also addressed policing, promising reforms to protect citizens’ rights. “Under us, the police will not raid communities and arrest people without cause.”

He closed the meeting with a reaffirmation of APNU+AFC’s goal: “We are committed to accountable, people-centred governance. That’s not a handout, that’s leadership.”

Like this: Like Loading...