Sunday, July 27, 2025
HomeArticlesNORTON: PPP COPIED MY IDEAS — VOWS REAL CHANGE, NOT HANDOUTS
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

NORTON: PPP COPIED MY IDEAS — VOWS REAL CHANGE, NOT HANDOUTS

By HGPTV
0
180

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Saturday night accused the governing People’s Progressive Party of lifting his policy proposals while offering Guyanese only surface-level development. Speaking at a lightly attended APNU+AFC meeting in Bagotsville, Norton said the PPP’s promises, including plans for dialysis centres, were borrowed from him without credit.

“I said it before, and they copied it,” Norton declared, referring to his proposal to establish dialysis centres across the country. “We will ensure that people suffering from kidney problems, especially children, are not left to die because they can’t afford treatment.”

He argued that Guyana’s healthcare system continues to fail because it prioritises buildings over service. “A hospital is not a building. It is the care you get inside,” he told supporters. Norton promised that under an APNU government, healthcare would focus on prevention, education, and proper staffing by trained professionals.

The opposition leader took a swipe at both the PPP and emerging third parties like Azruddin Mohamed’s WIN party, saying Guyanese should accept assistance from any political source but not be misled by it. “Take what they have to offer… that is your money. But don’t let it blind you to the fact that we need change. A leopard can’t change its spots,” he said.

Norton also laid out broad reforms in education, vowing to reduce class sizes, improve teacher training, and increase salaries to retain educators. “We will rewrite the education system,” he said, calling for a national literacy campaign as a foundation for digital inclusion. “You cannot digitalise a population that is largely illiterate.”

On youth development, Norton promised to restore and expand sports infrastructure, pointing out that many school playgrounds had been converted into construction zones. “Sport is a national ambassador,” he said, pledging government sponsorship for athletes and the revival of national school sports.

He also committed to social sector investments, including early childhood centres in every community. Despite his criticism of current policies, Norton kept his tone focused on unity and nonviolent political change. “We are not here to oppose development, we want a modern Guyana, but it must be one that benefits all the people, not just a few.”

Calling for an end to ethnic division, he said: “We promise to govern without prejudice,” accusing the current administration of using racial politics to maintain power. Norton also addressed policing, promising reforms to protect citizens’ rights. “Under us, the police will not raid communities and arrest people without cause.”

He closed the meeting with a reaffirmation of APNU+AFC’s goal: “We are committed to accountable, people-centred governance. That’s not a handout, that’s leadership.”

Previous article
FOREIGNERS HOLD SKILLED JOBS BECAUSE GUYANESE WEREN’T TRAINED – DR. PAUL WILLIAMS.
Next article
WHO IS ATTACKING AZRUDDIN MOHAMED’S CHARACTER, AND WHY?
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

COULD MOHAMED BREAK GUYANA’S POLARIZED POLITICS?

MOHAMED’S POLITICAL BID SPARK DEBATE — JAGDEO WARNS OF ECONOMIC RISK