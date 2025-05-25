Sunday, May 25, 2025
NORTON AND OPPOSITION MPS WALK OUT OF PARLIAMENT – GOVT’S MOTION TO UPHOLD GUYANA’S SOVEREIGNTY IS VACUOUS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Opposition Walks Out of National Assembly Over Government’s Handling of Venezuela Dispute

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

A routine sitting of the National Assembly took a dramatic turn on Friday when Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton led a walkout of coalition MPs. Norton denounced the government’s handling of the ongoing territorial controversy with Venezuela as discriminatory and politically divisive.

The walkout followed intense debate on a government-sponsored motion seeking parliamentary support to oppose Venezuela’s planned December referendum, which aims to annex Guyana’s Essequibo region illegally.

While reiterating his coalition’s full support for Guyana’s sovereignty and the ICJ proceedings, Norton slammed the government for not consulting the opposition before drafting the motion.

“One of the marked failures of this resolution is that it fails to condemn Venezuela’s attempt to hold elections in our territory,” Norton said.
“Had you consulted us, we would have told you this omission is unacceptable.”

He further criticized the motion’s failure to include historical context, such as Venezuela’s past acceptance of the 1899 arbitral award, and referenced previously issued Venezuelan postal stamps showing Essequibo as part of Guyana.

“This motion is very limited… It outlines what the International Court of Justice will do, but says nothing about what the Government of Guyana will do,” he added.

The opposition also raised concerns about the lack of a public education campaign to inform border and Indigenous communities about the implications of Venezuela’s aggressive actions.

In response, Prime Minister Mark Phillips condemned the walkout, calling it an unpatriotic attempt to sow division at a time when national unity is needed most.

“A house divided cannot stand,” Phillips declared. “This is a time for solidarity, not political grandstanding.”

The opposition has long criticized the government for excluding them from critical updates, and for the failure of the Foreign Relations Committee to convene on matters of national security—particularly regarding the border controversy.

The Organization of American States (OAS), CARICOM, and several members of the international community have reaffirmed their support for Guyana and its legal case before the International Court of Justice, which is adjudicating the validity of the 1899 boundary settlement.

As Venezuela prepares to hold its referendum, Guyana continues to rely on international diplomacy and legal recourse, even as domestic political rifts deepen.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
