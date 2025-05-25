$75K BAIL FOR BRAZILIAN BUSINESSMAN FOUND WITH NEARLY 44 OUNCES OF GOLD

Madia Businessman Charged for Unlawful Possession of Raw Gold

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News



GEORGETOWN, Guyana – A 36-year-old businessman from Madia has been charged with illegal possession of gold as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle what they describe as growing transnational gold smuggling networks.

Osmil Silva appeared on Friday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He was charged with possessing gold when not being a producer, contravening Chapter 66:01 of the Guyana Gold Board Act.

It is alleged that on May 21, 2025, at 111 Mile, Madia, Silva was found with 43.8655 ounces of raw gold, not being a registered producer as defined under the law.

Silva, represented by attorney-at-law Mied, pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued that Silva is licensed by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and has operated his business in Madia for several years. The defense emphasized that Silva is not a flight risk and maintains legal operations.

Prosecutor Neville Jeffers did not object to bail but requested that conditions be applied. The magistrate granted Silva $75,000 bail and ordered him to appear before the Madia Magistrate’s Court on June 25, 2025, to continue the case.

Before adjourning the matter, Magistrate McGusty addressed recent media commentary suggesting that bail amounts should correspond with the value of the seized gold. She clarified that bail is determined based on the specific offense and urged media professionals to seek legal clarity before reporting.

Earlier this week, the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) issued a release highlighting that Silva’s arrest followed a joint intelligence-led operation targeting illicit gold trading in the region. At Silva’s business premises, officers seized gold, mining equipment, key documents, and over GY$17 million in cash.

SOCU stated the operation is part of broader efforts to protect Guyana’s mineral wealth and crack down on illicit trade that threatens the economy and national resource management. Authorities noted an alarming rise in suspected transnational smuggling operations linked to the gold sector.

As the investigation continues, SOCU has pledged to maintain heightened enforcement in remote mining districts in collaboration with agencies such as the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and GGMC.

