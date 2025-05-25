Sunday, May 25, 2025
HomeCrime$75K BAIL FOR BRAZILIAN BUSINESSMAN FOUND WITH NEARLY 44 OUNCES OF GOLD
CrimeNews

$75K BAIL FOR BRAZILIAN BUSINESSMAN FOUND WITH NEARLY 44 OUNCES OF GOLD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
146

Madia Businessman Charged for Unlawful Possession of Raw Gold

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News


GEORGETOWN, Guyana – A 36-year-old businessman from Madia has been charged with illegal possession of gold as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle what they describe as growing transnational gold smuggling networks.

Osmil Silva appeared on Friday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. He was charged with possessing gold when not being a producer, contravening Chapter 66:01 of the Guyana Gold Board Act.

It is alleged that on May 21, 2025, at 111 Mile, Madia, Silva was found with 43.8655 ounces of raw gold, not being a registered producer as defined under the law.

Silva, represented by attorney-at-law Mied, pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued that Silva is licensed by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and has operated his business in Madia for several years. The defense emphasized that Silva is not a flight risk and maintains legal operations.

Prosecutor Neville Jeffers did not object to bail but requested that conditions be applied. The magistrate granted Silva $75,000 bail and ordered him to appear before the Madia Magistrate’s Court on June 25, 2025, to continue the case.

Before adjourning the matter, Magistrate McGusty addressed recent media commentary suggesting that bail amounts should correspond with the value of the seized gold. She clarified that bail is determined based on the specific offense and urged media professionals to seek legal clarity before reporting.

Earlier this week, the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) issued a release highlighting that Silva’s arrest followed a joint intelligence-led operation targeting illicit gold trading in the region. At Silva’s business premises, officers seized gold, mining equipment, key documents, and over GY$17 million in cash.

SOCU stated the operation is part of broader efforts to protect Guyana’s mineral wealth and crack down on illicit trade that threatens the economy and national resource management. Authorities noted an alarming rise in suspected transnational smuggling operations linked to the gold sector.

As the investigation continues, SOCU has pledged to maintain heightened enforcement in remote mining districts in collaboration with agencies such as the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and GGMC.

Previous article
Day 13- ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…TESTIMONIES HIGHLIGHT DISORDER AT ASHMINS BLGD DURING 2020 ELECTIONS
Next article
NORTON AND OPPOSITION MPS WALK OUT OF PARLIAMENT – GOVT’S MOTION TO UPHOLD GUYANA’S SOVEREIGNTY IS VACUOUS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

DRIVER INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT PLACED ON $80K BAIL

WOMAN KILLS BOYFRIEND OVER HOUSE RENT:- CLAIMS IT WAS SELF-DEFENCE