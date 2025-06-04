GUYANA LAUNCHES EU-BACKED HEALTH AND PHARMA INVESTMENT MISSION

Guyana Launches EU Global Gateway Investment Mission in Health and Pharma Sectors

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the European Chamber of Commerce, on Monday officially launched the European Union’s Global Gateway Investment Mission in the health and pharmaceutical sectors at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony reaffirmed the government’s commitment to positioning Guyana as a pharmaceutical hub of the Caribbean, supporting other small developing nations that struggle to access affordable medications and vaccines.

“There were many discussions on relocating pharmaceutical manufacturing closer to the regions where medicines are needed,” Dr. Anthony stated. “If we do that, we’ll reduce the kind of global supply chain disruptions we saw during the pandemic.”

He emphasized that for Guyana’s emerging pharmaceutical industry to meet international standards, its regulatory frameworks must align with the European Union’s quality benchmarks.

“When our regulatory agency puts a stamp of approval, it should meet the highest EU standards,” he added.

Also speaking at the launch was EU Ambassador to Guyana, René Van Nes, who praised Guyana’s efforts and emphasized the significance of EU-Guyana cooperation under the Global Gateway.

“I have no doubt that the connections made here will have a lasting impact on this phenomenal trajectory,” Van Nes said.

The three-day investment mission, running from June 2 to 4, brings together 13 health and pharmaceutical companies from seven EU member states. The initiative is part of the EU’s Global Gateway—a flagship program aimed at fostering sustainable investment and deepening partnerships worldwide.

In Guyana, the immediate focus is strengthening healthcare infrastructure and establishing pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, with long-term implications for regional public health resilience.

