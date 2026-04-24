HomeNewsMAYOR DISAPPOINTED BY TOWN CLERK’S STATEMENT, NELSON SAYS MEDIA MISREAD IT
NewsPolitics

MAYOR DISAPPOINTED BY TOWN CLERK’S STATEMENT, NELSON SAYS MEDIA MISREAD IT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
101

“Protecting the Assets”: Mayor Mentore Defends Legal Fight as Town Clerk Denies Dissent

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The internal power struggle at City Hall has reached a fever pitch as Mayor Alfred Mentore publicly rebuked Town Clerk Candace Nelson for her attempts to distance herself from a high-stakes legal battle. At the center of the storm is a municipal building within the City Constabulary’s Water Street compound, which the Council claims the central government is attempting to “seize.”

While the Mayor views the legal challenge as a sacred duty to protect city property, the Town Clerk’s public “clarification” has sparked a debate over who truly holds the reins of authority in the capital.

The Mayor’s Stand: Council Authority is Supreme

Addressing the controversy during the Council’s 2026 budget presentation, Mayor Mentore made it clear that the decision to sue the government was a formal, collective act of the elected body, not a personal whim.

  • Duty to Protect: Mentore argued that in the face of government overreach, the Council must be the “force” that stands up for the city’s portfolio. “In an instance where the government of the day is trying to seize or take our assets, you should be the force… to help to protect that image,” the Mayor asserted.
  • The Legal Mechanism: Mentore pushed back against the notion that the Town Clerk’s name on a court document implies her personal involvement. He clarified that while legal proceedings are often filed in the name of the office, the Council authorizes the Town Clerk, not the other way around.
  • The Authorization: In this specific instance, the Mayor revealed that the Council had authorized him to act on its behalf to bypass the administrative stalemate.

The Town Clerk’s Defense: “Misread by the Media”

Town Clerk Candace Nelson, facing sharp criticism from the Mayor and opposition members, maintained that her public distancing was merely a procedural clarification and not an act of fear or sabotage.

  • Clarification, Not Derailment: Nelson suggested her previous comments were misinterpreted. “What I mentioned to the media is exactly what happened. It’s not a case where I was being afraid… but I clarified what happened,” she stated.
  • Administrative Neutrality: Nelson continues to navigate a difficult line between her role as a Council employee and her status as a central government appointee via the Local Government Commission, a dual-loyalty that lies at the heart of the current friction.

Conclusion: A Widening Governance Gap

The “back and forth” over the Water Street property is more than a dispute over real estate; it is a fundamental test of Local Government autonomy. If the Town Clerk can publicly disavow the decisions of the elected Council, it raises serious questions about the “administrative capture” of City Hall. As the matter moves deeper into the court system, the judiciary will likely have to rule on whether a Town Clerk is a subordinate of the Council or an independent agent of the State.

Previous article
APA LEADER LAID IT BARE AT THE 25TH SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS PERMANENT FORUM ON INDIGENOUS ISSUES
Next article
ICJ TO COMMENCE HEARING GUYANA-VENEZUELA BORDER CASE FROM MAY 4, 2026
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID