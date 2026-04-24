MAYOR DISAPPOINTED BY TOWN CLERK’S STATEMENT, NELSON SAYS MEDIA MISREAD IT

“Protecting the Assets”: Mayor Mentore Defends Legal Fight as Town Clerk Denies Dissent

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The internal power struggle at City Hall has reached a fever pitch as Mayor Alfred Mentore publicly rebuked Town Clerk Candace Nelson for her attempts to distance herself from a high-stakes legal battle. At the center of the storm is a municipal building within the City Constabulary’s Water Street compound, which the Council claims the central government is attempting to “seize.”

While the Mayor views the legal challenge as a sacred duty to protect city property, the Town Clerk’s public “clarification” has sparked a debate over who truly holds the reins of authority in the capital.

The Mayor’s Stand: Council Authority is Supreme

Addressing the controversy during the Council’s 2026 budget presentation, Mayor Mentore made it clear that the decision to sue the government was a formal, collective act of the elected body, not a personal whim.

Duty to Protect: Mentore argued that in the face of government overreach, the Council must be the “force” that stands up for the city’s portfolio. “In an instance where the government of the day is trying to seize or take our assets, you should be the force… to help to protect that image,” the Mayor asserted.

Mentore argued that in the face of government overreach, the Council must be the “force” that stands up for the city’s portfolio. “In an instance where the government of the day is trying to seize or take our assets, you should be the force… to help to protect that image,” the Mayor asserted. The Legal Mechanism: Mentore pushed back against the notion that the Town Clerk’s name on a court document implies her personal involvement. He clarified that while legal proceedings are often filed in the name of the office, the Council authorizes the Town Clerk , not the other way around.

Mentore pushed back against the notion that the Town Clerk’s name on a court document implies her personal involvement. He clarified that while legal proceedings are often filed in the name of the office, the , not the other way around. The Authorization: In this specific instance, the Mayor revealed that the Council had authorized him to act on its behalf to bypass the administrative stalemate.

The Town Clerk’s Defense: “Misread by the Media”

Town Clerk Candace Nelson, facing sharp criticism from the Mayor and opposition members, maintained that her public distancing was merely a procedural clarification and not an act of fear or sabotage.

Clarification, Not Derailment: Nelson suggested her previous comments were misinterpreted. “What I mentioned to the media is exactly what happened. It’s not a case where I was being afraid… but I clarified what happened,” she stated.

Nelson suggested her previous comments were misinterpreted. “What I mentioned to the media is exactly what happened. It’s not a case where I was being afraid… but I clarified what happened,” she stated. Administrative Neutrality: Nelson continues to navigate a difficult line between her role as a Council employee and her status as a central government appointee via the Local Government Commission, a dual-loyalty that lies at the heart of the current friction.

Conclusion: A Widening Governance Gap

The “back and forth” over the Water Street property is more than a dispute over real estate; it is a fundamental test of Local Government autonomy. If the Town Clerk can publicly disavow the decisions of the elected Council, it raises serious questions about the “administrative capture” of City Hall. As the matter moves deeper into the court system, the judiciary will likely have to rule on whether a Town Clerk is a subordinate of the Council or an independent agent of the State.

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