NO INCREASE IN FUEL PRICES AT SERVICE STATIONS – GUYOIL CONFIRMS

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to send shockwaves through global energy markets, the Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL) is moving to reassure the domestic public. In a firm statement released today, the state-owned company confirmed that fuel prices at its service stations remain unchanged, debunking rumors of immediate hikes.

No Increases Across the Board

GUYOIL clarified that its pricing remains stable for all major fuel types. The company took a hard stance against unofficial reports of price surges, labeling them “false, misleading, and malicious.”

Current Pricing Status at GUYOIL Stations:

Gasoline: No Change

No Change Diesel: No Change

No Change Kerosene: No Change

No Change Ultra-Low-Sulfur Diesel (ULSD): No Change

The company reminded citizens that as a state-owned entity, it operates under a mandate to safeguard consumers from “undue market volatility” and ensures that pricing is consistent with national policy.

The International Context: A $200 Barrel?

The local stability comes at a time of extreme tension on the international stage.

The Threat: According to reports from FOX News , a spokesperson for Iran’s military command has warned the global community to “get ready” for oil to reach $200 a barrel . Such a spike would shatter historical records and lead to catastrophic price increases across the United States and Europe.

According to reports from , a spokesperson for Iran’s military command has warned the global community to “get ready” for oil to reach . Such a spike would shatter historical records and lead to catastrophic price increases across the United States and Europe. The Global Response: In a rare emergency move, the United Nations has passed a resolution to release 400 million barrels of oil reserves into the market. This massive infusion of supply is specifically designed to counteract the disruptions caused by the war and prevent a total collapse of global energy affordability.

A Call for Public Vigilance

GUYOIL is urging Guyanese to rely exclusively on official company channels for pricing information. The company noted that misinformation regarding fuel can “undermine public confidence” and distort facts regarding issues of national importance.

“We are guided by a strict regulatory framework that ensures transparent pricing. We will continue to work with authorities to ensure fuel supply remains fair and consistent.” — Official Statement from GUYOIL

While global markets remain on edge, the current buffer provided by the state ensures that for now, the “war at the pump” has not yet reached Guyanese soil.

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