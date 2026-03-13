DECOMPOSED BODY OF MISSING SEAMAN FOUND, SECOND CREW MEMBER STILL

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A heartbreaking chapter in the sinking of the molasses barge TRADER III concluded on Wednesday afternoon as the decomposed remains of Ravindra Bissoondyal were pulled from the Atlantic Ocean. The discovery, made near the mouth of the Demerara River, confirmed the worst fears of the 21-year-old’s family, while a second crew member remains missing at sea.

The Discovery and Identification

The recovery took place at approximately 15:15 hrs on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Maritime authorities spotted the body floating roughly ten nautical miles offshore.

Initial Examination: The remains were escorted to the Ruimveldt Maritime Police Wharf. Investigators noted a suspected wound to the lower left side of the neck.

The remains were escorted to the Ruimveldt Maritime Police Wharf. Investigators noted a to the lower left side of the neck. Confirming Identity: Distinctive markings, including a tattoo of Lord Shiva on his upper left shoulder, allowed officials to make a preliminary identification.

Distinctive markings, including a on his upper left shoulder, allowed officials to make a preliminary identification. Maternal Confirmation: Bissoondyal’s mother later visited the wharf and positively identified her son, who was affectionately known as “Videsh” to his friends and family in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

A Desperate Final Call

Bissoondyal’s death has sent shockwaves through the Berbice community. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the young seaman managed to place a final, frantic phone call to his mother at 01:00 hrs on Monday, just moments before the barge disappeared beneath the waves. His final words—“I am on the barge and it is sinking”—have become a haunting testament to the speed of the disaster.

The Search for the Second Crew Member

While one family begins the process of mourning, another remains in a state of agonizing uncertainty. Gregory Singh (52), the second crew member aboard the ill-fated barge, has not yet been located.

Ongoing Search: The GDF Coast Guard and MARAD are continuing their search-and-rescue (now largely recovery) operations.

The and are continuing their search-and-rescue (now largely recovery) operations. The Investigation: Authorities are looking into why the barge, which was being towed from Berbice to Georgetown, took on water so rapidly. The four crew members on the accompanying tug boat were rescued unharmed, but questions remain regarding the safety protocols and the “Authority to Proceed” for the vessel under such conditions.

Incident Summary (March 2026)

Detail Information Vessel Tanker Barge TRADER III (Molasses) Location of Sinking 9.5 Nautical Miles off Buxton, ECD Deceased Ravindra “Videsh” Bissoondyal (21) Missing Gregory Singh (52) Last Coordinates of Discovery 10 Nautical Miles off Demerara River Mouth

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