HIGHLY ANTICIPATED CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The highly anticipated $100,000 cash grant is finally moving from the budget books to the pockets of Guyanese citizens. Following weeks of speculation since the passing of the 2026 National Budget, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, officially announced on Thursday that the nationwide distribution will commence next week.

The grant, a central promise of all major political parties during the 2025 General Elections, is expected to provide much-needed liquidity to households grappling with rising global costs.

The Rollout Strategy: Digital First

In a move to avoid the chaotic scenes of previous distribution exercises, which were often marred by sweltering heat and day-long queues, the government is pivoting toward a digital-first approach.

Bank Transfers: The primary payment method will be direct bank transfer.

The primary payment method will be direct bank transfer. Online Portal: For those without existing bank accounts, the Ministry of Finance will launch an online portal allowing citizens to register for accounts specifically for this grant.

For those without existing bank accounts, the Ministry of Finance will launch an online portal allowing citizens to register for accounts specifically for this grant. Public Servants First: The first wave of beneficiaries will include approximately 50,000 public servants, teachers, and members of the disciplined services.

Opposition Reaction: “It Should Have Been $200,000.”

While welcoming the start of the payout, Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan (APNU) expressed mixed feelings about the final figure and the timing.

Fiscal Space: Duncan argued that Guyana’s current oil-driven economy provides enough “fiscal space” to have doubled the grant to $200,000 per person .

Duncan argued that Guyana’s current oil-driven economy provides enough “fiscal space” to have doubled the grant to . Delayed Relief: He noted that while many citizens expected the transfer in time for the 2025 Christmas season, the delay has made the relief even more critical now. “It is about time,” Duncan told Nightly News, stressing that the cost of living continues to be a primary concern for his constituents.

Eligibility and Mechanics (March 2026)

The Ministry of Finance has clarified that the grant is intended for every eligible Guyanese citizen. Further details on the specific registration requirements for the general public are expected to be released over the weekend.

Group Total Recipients (Estimated) Start Date Public Servants 50,000 Monday, March 16 Disciplined Services Included in above Monday, March 16 General Public Nationwide To follow shortly

Avoiding “Long Lines and Bitter Complaints”

Dr. Ashni Singh emphasized that the transition to bank transfers is a direct response to public feedback. By utilizing the banking system, the government aims to ensure the process is “marked by convenience rather than frustration.” Local banks are reportedly bracing for a surge in account openings as the online portal goes live.

As the first payments hit accounts next week, the $100,000 grant stands as a significant test of Guyana’s maturing digital financial infrastructure.

Like this: Like Loading...