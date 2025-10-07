Tuesday, October 7, 2025
AZRUDDIN MOHAMED AND FATHER INDICTED BY U,S, ALSO ACCUSED OF PAYING BRIBES TO GOV’T OFFICIALS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
INDICTED IN THE U.S. ON GOLD SMUGGLING, FRAUD, AND MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed, and his father, Nazar Mohamed, have been formally indicted by a U.S. Grand Jury in the Southern District of Florida on multiple charges, including gold smuggling, wire and mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and bribery of Guyanese officials to facilitate illegal shipments.

The indictment, dated October 2, 2025, follows the pair’s sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) earlier this year, which accused the Mohamed family and their company, Mohamed’s Enterprise, of large-scale gold smuggling and corruption.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the charges stem from four gold shipments, including one valued at approximately US$5.3 million that was seized at Miami International Airport on June 11, 2024. Investigators allege that the Mohameds evaded taxes on exported gold and illegally imported a Lamborghini luxury vehicle.

If convicted, the father and son face up to 20 years in prison.

The indictment further claims that Mohamed’s Enterprise reused empty boxes bearing Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Guyana Gold Board (GGB) seals to disguise untaxed shipments, making it appear that taxes and royalties had been paid when, in fact, they had not.

The U.S. Government is also seeking the forfeiture of all assets linked to the alleged crimes, including any property “derived from proceeds traceable to such offenses.”

In addition to the gold smuggling and fraud allegations, the Grand Jury accuses the Mohameds of paying bribes to Guyanese government officials to facilitate the movement of their gold shipments.

This development comes months after OFAC sanctions were imposed on both Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed, as well as Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas of the Ministry of Home Affairs, for alleged involvement in corruption and gold smuggling networks.

An indictment, under U.S. law, is a formal written accusation issued by a Grand Jury and does not constitute guilt. The accused remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

