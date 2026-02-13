$100.2 BILLION BUDGETARY ALLOCATION FOR MOE APPROVED, DR. CAMPBELL GRILLS MINISTER PARAG ON MANAGEMENT OF HIGH SCHOOL DROPOUTS

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

— The Committee of Supply has officially approved a $100.2 billion allocation for the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the 2026 fiscal year. While the government touts the figure as a testament to its commitment to the sector, the approval process was marked by sharp questioning from the Opposition regarding how these funds will combat the persistent “silent crisis” of high school dropouts.

APNU Shadow Minister of Finance, Dr. Terrence Campbell, and MP Ganesh Mahipaul led the call for greater transparency in student retention data and the financing of new school technologies.

The Dropout Dilemma: Data vs. “Survival Rates”

Dr. Terrence Campbell pressed the Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, for evidence-based strategies to keep students in the classroom. He argued that current reports place too much emphasis on matriculation (exam results) while overlooking the thousands of students who drop out of the system before Grade 11.

The Ministry’s Counter-Strategy:

Counselor Transformation: Minister Parag announced that guidance counselors are being retrained with a heavy focus on psychology . This shift is intended to move counseling beyond administrative roles toward providing deep emotional and mental health support for at-risk youth.

The Minister directed the Committee to the 2026 Consideration of Estimates, where the "survival rate"—the percentage of a cohort that reaches the final year of secondary school—is documented as a key performance indicator.

Increased Access: The Ministry is relying on the construction of more than 40 new secondary schools to reduce travel distances, a primary reason for rural and hinterland dropouts.

Biometric Controversy: Who Pays?

A separate point of contention arose regarding the implementation of biometric attendance systems in schools. MP Ganesh Mahipaul questioned the funding sources for fingerprint scanners and other biometric devices.

The Funding Source: Minister Parag clarified that the schools purchased these biometric systems directly using their existing school grants.

The Criticism: Opposition members expressed concern that diverting school grants to biometric hardware could compromise access to essential learning materials, such as textbooks and stationery.

Budgetary Context: A $183.6 Billion Portfolio

While $100.2 billion was approved for specific MoE operations, the broader 2026 education sector budget stands at a record $183.6 billion. This total includes:

$24.3 billion for secondary school construction and upgrades.

$5.8 billion for the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.

for the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships. $205 million for the Teaching Service Commission to fill 2,800 senior vacancies.

Moving Toward Accountability

Despite the funds’ approval, Dr. Campbell maintained that “what is measured is what is improved.” He called for a comprehensive, publicly accessible database of high school attrition to ensure that the $100.2 billion translates into actual student retention rather than just infrastructure growth.

