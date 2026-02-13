Friday, February 13, 2026
HomeNews$100.2 BILLION BUDGETARY ALLOCATION FOR MOE APPROVED, DR. CAMPBELL GRILLS MINISTER PARAG...
NewsPolitics

$100.2 BILLION BUDGETARY ALLOCATION FOR MOE APPROVED, DR. CAMPBELL GRILLS MINISTER PARAG ON MANAGEMENT OF HIGH SCHOOL DROPOUTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
31

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

— The Committee of Supply has officially approved a $100.2 billion allocation for the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the 2026 fiscal year. While the government touts the figure as a testament to its commitment to the sector, the approval process was marked by sharp questioning from the Opposition regarding how these funds will combat the persistent “silent crisis” of high school dropouts.

APNU Shadow Minister of Finance, Dr. Terrence Campbell, and MP Ganesh Mahipaul led the call for greater transparency in student retention data and the financing of new school technologies.

The Dropout Dilemma: Data vs. “Survival Rates”

Dr. Terrence Campbell pressed the Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, for evidence-based strategies to keep students in the classroom. He argued that current reports place too much emphasis on matriculation (exam results) while overlooking the thousands of students who drop out of the system before Grade 11.

The Ministry’s Counter-Strategy:

  • Counselor Transformation: Minister Parag announced that guidance counselors are being retrained with a heavy focus on psychology. This shift is intended to move counseling beyond administrative roles toward providing deep emotional and mental health support for at-risk youth.
  • Survival Rate Tracking: The Minister directed the Committee to the 2026 Consideration of Estimates, where the “survival rate”—the percentage of a cohort that reaches the final year of secondary school—is documented as a key performance indicator.
  • Increased Access: The Ministry is relying on the construction of more than 40 new secondary schools to reduce travel distances, a primary reason for rural and hinterland dropouts.

Biometric Controversy: Who Pays?

A separate point of contention arose regarding the implementation of biometric attendance systems in schools. MP Ganesh Mahipaul questioned the funding sources for fingerprint scanners and other biometric devices.

  • The Funding Source: Minister Parag clarified that the schools purchased these biometric systems directly using their existing school grants.
  • The Criticism: Opposition members expressed concern that diverting school grants to biometric hardware could compromise access to essential learning materials, such as textbooks and stationery.

Budgetary Context: A $183.6 Billion Portfolio

While $100.2 billion was approved for specific MoE operations, the broader 2026 education sector budget stands at a record $183.6 billion. This total includes:

  • $24.3 billion for secondary school construction and upgrades.
  • $5.8 billion for the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.
  • $205 million for the Teaching Service Commission to fill 2,800 senior vacancies.

Moving Toward Accountability

Despite the funds’ approval, Dr. Campbell maintained that “what is measured is what is improved.” He called for a comprehensive, publicly accessible database of high school attrition to ensure that the $100.2 billion translates into actual student retention rather than just infrastructure growth.

Previous article
GUYANA FLAGGED FOR INTIMIDATION OF INDEPENDENT MEDIA, CIVIL SOCIETY, STILL RANKED AMONG CORRUPT NATIONS
Next article
NATIONAL CHILDREN’S MASHRAMANI COMPETITION GETS UNDER WAY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT SHOT DEAD BY POLICE IN LINDEN

DISAPPEARANCE OF CONVICTED BARRY DATARAM