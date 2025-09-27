RELATIVES WANT REMAINS OF CUBAN CONSTRUCTION WORKER RETURN HOME, SEEKING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Family of 24-year-old Dayrovis Mendonza faces financial hurdles after tragic workplace death.

By: Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly News

The family of 24-year-old Cuban national Dayrovis Mendonza, who tragically lost his life while working on a construction site in Guyana, is appealing for urgent financial assistance to have his remains repatriated to Cuba.

Mendonza, described as a hardworking young man seeking better opportunities, died in a workplace accident earlier this week. His relatives, already grappling with the shock of his sudden death, are now faced with the high costs associated with funeral arrangements and international transport of his body.

According to family members, while they have received moral support from friends and members of the Cuban community in Guyana, the expenses required to return his remains home far exceed their means.

The relatives have since launched a public appeal for contributions, noting that their only wish is to ensure Mendonza is laid to rest in his homeland surrounded by loved ones.

Authorities are expected to continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death. Meanwhile, Mendonza’s grieving relatives are urging the public, private sector, and government agencies to assist in this humanitarian effort.

