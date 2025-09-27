Saturday, September 27, 2025
HomeNewsRELATIVES WANT REMAINS OF CUBAN CONSTRUCTION WORKER RETURN HOME, SEEKING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
News

RELATIVES WANT REMAINS OF CUBAN CONSTRUCTION WORKER RETURN HOME, SEEKING FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
914

Family of 24-year-old Dayrovis Mendonza faces financial hurdles after tragic workplace death.

By: Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly News

The family of 24-year-old Cuban national Dayrovis Mendonza, who tragically lost his life while working on a construction site in Guyana, is appealing for urgent financial assistance to have his remains repatriated to Cuba.

Mendonza, described as a hardworking young man seeking better opportunities, died in a workplace accident earlier this week. His relatives, already grappling with the shock of his sudden death, are now faced with the high costs associated with funeral arrangements and international transport of his body.

According to family members, while they have received moral support from friends and members of the Cuban community in Guyana, the expenses required to return his remains home far exceed their means.

The relatives have since launched a public appeal for contributions, noting that their only wish is to ensure Mendonza is laid to rest in his homeland surrounded by loved ones.

Authorities are expected to continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death. Meanwhile, Mendonza’s grieving relatives are urging the public, private sector, and government agencies to assist in this humanitarian effort.

Previous article
P.A.C MUST BE MORE PROACTIVE IN PARLIAMENT, SAYS PUBLIC AGENCIES MUST NOT DODGE SCRUTINY OF ACCOUNTS – MAHIPAUL & FERNANDES
Next article
‘THERE WAS NO SIGNED AGREEMENT’, PASTOR NIGEL LONDON UPBRAIDS V-PAC
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘OPEN THE FILES, NOT JUST THE CURTAINS’, CITIZENS PICKET THE OFFICE...

LET THEM APPEAL,THE JUDGE’S DECISION WILL BE UPHELD – PAUL SLOWE...