Sunday, January 4, 2026
JANUARY 2026 – STILL NO RELEASE OF 2022 CENSUS DATA,NO CLEAR ANSWERS FROM GOVERNMENT

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Three years after Guyana completed its Population and Housing Census, the country still lacks the data that should already be informing national policy, development planning, and public decision-making. Despite repeated assurances from government officials, there is still no clear timeline for the release of the long-overdue 2022 census results.

In November 2024, Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, publicly assured that the census findings would be released soon, stating that the government was firmly committed to making the information available. However, by November 2025, those assurances had quietly faded, replaced by uncertainty and a lack of concrete updates.

As of January 2026, no preliminary census data have been published. This prolonged delay has raised renewed concerns about transparency, accountability, and the government’s ability to deliver on key national commitments.

The last formal update from the Bureau of Statistics was issued in October 2024, when officials again promised that a preliminary report would be released “soon.” One year later, that promise remains unfulfilled.

The Bureau of Statistics has rejected claims of political interference, describing them as incorrect. Officials have instead cited technical challenges and emphasized that the delay reflects a commitment to accuracy and quality. The Bureau has also noted that several Caribbean countries have experienced extended timelines in releasing census data.

Critics, however, argue that such comparisons provide little reassurance to a public still waiting for basic population figures—data essential for informed policymaking, equitable development, parliamentary representation, and public trust.

The Bureau maintains that it operates as a semi-autonomous body under the Statistics Act of 1965 and adheres to international standards established by the United Nations. Still, as the delay stretches into a fourth year, pressure mounts for definitive answers rather than repeated assurances.

For now, Guyanese remain without census data that should already be guiding national priorities, widening the gap between official promises and public reality.

Previous article
ECONOMIST URGES GOVT TO REVIEW POLICIES,  ACT WISER AS OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO PLUMMET
Next article
MV KANAWAN EXPERIENCED MECHANICAL  ISSUE EN ROUTE TO SUPENAAM
Hgp Nightly News Staff
