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PNC/R CHIEF SCRUTINEER DISMISSED, TODD SAYS OPPOSTION LEADER MAY BE MISINFORMED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Elections Shake-up: Azruddin Mohamed Axes Carol Smith-Joseph; Legal Row Erupts Over GECOM Authority

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The opposition’s electoral oversight machinery is in a state of turmoil tonight following the sudden dismissal of Carol Smith-Joseph as Chief Scrutineer. The decision, handed down by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, has immediately triggered a legal firestorm, with senior members of the coalition questioning whether the leader has the statutory power to remove an official integrated into the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) framework.

The move comes at a critical juncture as the “combined opposition” enters a sensitive period of voter list verification ahead of the 2026 regional and general elections.

The Termination and the Successor

In a letter dated April 8, 2026, Opposition Leader Mohamed formally notified Smith-Joseph that her services were no longer required as part of a “broader review and reconstitution” of his office’s appointments.

  • Immediate Replacement: By April 10, Mohamed had already written to Chief Elections Officer Vishnu Persaud, naming Clayon Halley as the new Chief Scrutineer for the APNU+AFC parliamentary parties.
  • Seeking GECOM Guidance: Curiously, while the termination was issued as a directive, the Opposition Leader subsequently reached out to GECOM for guidance on how to actually formalize the move.
  • ROPA Compliance: Mohamed has requested clarity on the statutory declarations and timelines required under the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2022, suggesting an awareness that the administrative move may face legal hurdles.

“Misinformed on the Law”: Dexter Todd Challenges Move

The dismissal has not sat well with all corners of the opposition. APNU Member of Parliament and prominent Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd has publicly challenged the validity of the sacking.

  • Lack of Authority: Todd argues that the position of Chief Scrutineer is not a simple political appointment but one tied to the GECOM framework and governed by specific election laws.
  • Legal Intervention: Todd has called for GECOM to intervene immediately, suggesting that the Opposition Leader may have been “misinformed” regarding his powers under the current legal architecture.
  • Internal Friction: The public nature of Todd’s criticism signals a deepening rift within the opposition’s legal and executive leadership regarding how to handle the party’s election machinery.

A Commission Caught in the Middle

The ball is now firmly in GECOM’s court. The Commission must decide if the Leader of the Opposition holds the unilateral right to “hire and fire” the Chief Scrutineer, or if such a change requires a more complex statutory process. For Carol Smith-Joseph—a veteran of the aftermath of the 2020 election—the dismissal marks a rocky end to a controversial tenure. For the opposition, the internal battle over who watches the watchers is only just beginning.

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