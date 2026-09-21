MORE POWER, SAME BLACKOUT RISK? GPL SAYS GRID NEEDS MAJOR UPGRADE

HGP Nightly News – Even if the Gas-to-Energy project delivers its promised 300 megawatts, Guyanese could still face power interruptions unless the network carrying that electricity is upgraded, Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Chief Executive Officer Kesh Nandlall has warned.

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast, Nandlall said generating more electricity is only part of the solution. GPL also needs stronger transmission lines, substations and distribution feeders to move the power reliably to homes and businesses.

The utility is undertaking an infrastructure programme valued at approximately US$800 million. It includes new substations, transmission lines and more than 200 kilometres of distribution feeders intended to ease pressure on overloaded sections of the network.

But GPL faces a more immediate problem. Peak demand on the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System has reached about 255 megawatts (MW), while approximately 270 MW of generation is available. That leaves a narrow margin if demand rises further or equipment is taken out of service.

“We are currently looking at additional generation, immediate, immediate,” Nandlall said.

GPL is considering smaller units that could be placed at strategic points on the network, along with a larger generation option. Nandlall said bringing some existing capacity into service would still not provide the reserve the utility needs.

The strain reflects rapid growth in electricity use. Peak demand has more than doubled from 125 MW in 2020 and has risen from 221 MW last year. GPL’s customer base has also grown from about 201,000 in 2020 to roughly 250,000, while new housing, hotels, manufacturing and other businesses are drawing more power.

Nandlall said the first phase of Gas-to-Energy is expected to eventually provide 300 MW, with that capacity anticipated by June 2027 under the current plan. Until then, GPL is seeking short-term generation while upgrading the network that will have to carry the additional electricity.