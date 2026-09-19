Guyana Development Bank Commencement Order Gazette, Operations To Begin On October 5

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The establishment of the long-anticipated Guyana Development Bank (GDB) has reached its final statutory milestone following the signing and official gazetting of the Commencement Order by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh.

With the regulatory framework now formalized in the Official Gazette, the state-backed development lending institution is officially scheduled to commence active financial operations on October 5, 2026.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the new bank is structured to transform Guyana’s commercial credit landscape by expanding access to capital for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with a focus on youth, female entrepreneurs, and persons with disabilities.

Zero-Interest Tier: Up to $3 Million with No Collateral

The operational core of the Guyana Development Bank addresses long-standing barriers within the domestic commercial banking sector, where strict collateral requirements and high borrowing costs have historically constrained emerging businesses:

Collateral-Free Capital: The bank will offer zero-interest loans valued at up to $3 million (GYD) without requiring real estate equity, vehicle debentures, or traditional collateral pledges.

The bank will offer zero-interest loans valued at up to without requiring real estate equity, vehicle debentures, or traditional collateral pledges. Target Demographic Priority: The direct lending facility is targeted at vulnerable and historically underbanked demographics, specifically women-led ventures, young innovators, and entrepreneurs with disabilities.

The direct lending facility is targeted at vulnerable and historically underbanked demographics, specifically women-led ventures, young innovators, and entrepreneurs with disabilities. Technical Capacity Building: Beyond direct cash disbursements, the institution will mandate and provide structured business mentorship, financial management coaching, and skills training modules to ensure loan recipients can scale their operations sustainably.

Commercial Co-Financing Unlocks Up to $7M More

To enable growing enterprises to expand beyond the base $3 million tier, the GDB framework includes a strategic co-financing mechanism partnered with traditional commercial banks:

Blended Credit Windows: Under this arrangement, eligible borrowers who establish viable operational models can unlock an additional $7 million (GYD) in debt financing through participating commercial lending institutions.

Under this arrangement, eligible borrowers who establish viable operational models can unlock an additional in debt financing through participating commercial lending institutions. Concessionary Interest Rates: By leveraging state guarantees and co-financing risk structures, these supplementary commercial funds will be offered at favorable, discounted interest rates significantly lower than standard commercial retail credit.

By leveraging state guarantees and co-financing risk structures, these supplementary commercial funds will be offered at favorable, discounted interest rates significantly lower than standard commercial retail credit. Business Consortia & Joint Ventures: The bank’s operating guidelines are also engineered to facilitate the creation of business consortia among SME beneficiaries, enabling micro-enterprises to pool resources, achieve economies of scale, specialize production lines, and share commercial risk when bidding on national public procurement and industrial contracts.

Legislative Journey to Full Operationalization

The formal launch on October 5 concludes a rapid legislative timetable undertaken by the administration to establish the state-owned development bank before the final quarter of 2026:

Parliamentary Passage: The Guyana Development Bank Bill was debated and passed in the National Assembly on July 27, 2026 .

The Guyana Development Bank Bill was debated and passed in the National Assembly on . Presidential Assent: The legislation received the official assent of His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on July 30, 2026 .

The legislation received the official assent of His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on . Statutory Activation: The gazetted Commencement Order signed by Dr. Ashni Singh provides the final legal trigger required to open physical doors, deploy digital application portals, and disburse capital to applicants.

Ministry of Finance officials affirmed that the bank’s rollout will be accompanied by nationwide public education seminars, instructing prospective small business owners on application compliance, financial reporting, and the submission of viable business proposals ahead of the October 5 rollout.