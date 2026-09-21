HomeArticlesENGINES DUE FOR OVERHAUL AS GPL SCRAMBLES TO KEEP LIGHTS ON
ArticlesInternationalNewsPolitics

ENGINES DUE FOR OVERHAUL AS GPL SCRAMBLES TO KEEP LIGHTS ON

By HGPTV
0
57

HGP Nightly News – Several of Guyana Power and Light’s generating units need major maintenance, but taking them offline could strain a system already running with a thin power reserve, the utility’s chief executive has said.

Kesh Nandlall said some engines have reached the operating hours at which an overhaul is required. With peak electricity demand now at about 255 megawatts (MW) and approximately 270 MW of generation available, GPL is seeking extra capacity to give it room to maintain equipment and respond to unexpected breakdowns.

“We have a few more engines that we have to bring up, but that will not create the reserve that we need,” Nandlall said during an appearance on the Starting Point podcast.

The utility is considering smaller generating units that could be added quickly, as well as a larger generation option. Nandlall said GPL is also engaging a Brazilian generating company with available equipment and technical expertise.

“We are currently looking at additional generation immediately,” he said.

The pressure reflects a sharp rise in electricity use. Nandlall said peak demand was about 221 MW last year, compared with 125 MW in 2020. Maintenance requirements are expected to remain a challenge into 2027, making additional generation important even if existing engines are brought back into service.

With Christmas approaching, GPL is also adjusting its network to shift demand between feeders where possible. “We are doing our best, and we are seeking additional generation to support us for Christmas,” Nandlall said.

The immediate search for power is separate from the longer-term Gas-to-Energy project and the approximately US$800 million in transmission, substation and distribution upgrades that GPL says are needed to move more electricity across the country.

Gas-to-Energy’s first phase is expected eventually to supply up to 300 MW. Some associated grid upgrades are expected by the end of 2026, while others will continue into the first half of 2027. Until additional capacity is available, however, GPL must manage growing demand while finding time to overhaul the engines already keeping the system running.

Previous article
“I DON’T WANT TO SEE IT” — MAGISTRATE REJECTS BID TO RAISE POLICE RELEASE IN MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION CASE
Next article
MORE POWER, SAME BLACKOUT RISK? GPL SAYS GRID NEEDS MAJOR UPGRADE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID