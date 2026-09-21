ENGINES DUE FOR OVERHAUL AS GPL SCRAMBLES TO KEEP LIGHTS ON

HGP Nightly News – Several of Guyana Power and Light’s generating units need major maintenance, but taking them offline could strain a system already running with a thin power reserve, the utility’s chief executive has said.

Kesh Nandlall said some engines have reached the operating hours at which an overhaul is required. With peak electricity demand now at about 255 megawatts (MW) and approximately 270 MW of generation available, GPL is seeking extra capacity to give it room to maintain equipment and respond to unexpected breakdowns.

“We have a few more engines that we have to bring up, but that will not create the reserve that we need,” Nandlall said during an appearance on the Starting Point podcast.

The utility is considering smaller generating units that could be added quickly, as well as a larger generation option. Nandlall said GPL is also engaging a Brazilian generating company with available equipment and technical expertise.

“We are currently looking at additional generation immediately,” he said.

The pressure reflects a sharp rise in electricity use. Nandlall said peak demand was about 221 MW last year, compared with 125 MW in 2020. Maintenance requirements are expected to remain a challenge into 2027, making additional generation important even if existing engines are brought back into service.

With Christmas approaching, GPL is also adjusting its network to shift demand between feeders where possible. “We are doing our best, and we are seeking additional generation to support us for Christmas,” Nandlall said.

The immediate search for power is separate from the longer-term Gas-to-Energy project and the approximately US$800 million in transmission, substation and distribution upgrades that GPL says are needed to move more electricity across the country.

Gas-to-Energy’s first phase is expected eventually to supply up to 300 MW. Some associated grid upgrades are expected by the end of 2026, while others will continue into the first half of 2027. Until additional capacity is available, however, GPL must manage growing demand while finding time to overhaul the engines already keeping the system running.