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MOHAMED CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY ON GAS-TO-ENERGY PROJECT

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is calling on the government to be transparent about the Gas-to-Energy Project, raising concerns over what he claims is an unrepaired rupture in the project’s pipeline.

In a video statement on Wednesday, Mohamed questioned why the government has remained silent on the alleged incident.

“The Guyanese people deserve answers now,” he said.

Mohamed is demanding that the government explain how the damage occurred, whether gas had been flowing through the pipeline, and whether any environmental assessments were carried out.

He also wants details on the cost of repairs and the measures being taken to prevent a similar incident.

According to Mohamed, the nearly US$3 billion project requires the highest levels of engineering, oversight and accountability.

He further alleged that vessels have remained near the damaged section of the pipeline for months, adding to the project’s cost.

Mohamed also linked the alleged rupture to continued delays in the Gas-to-Energy Project.

He said promised reductions in electricity bills and cooking gas prices have yet to materialise.

“The timeline was shifted three times. This is gross incompetence,” Mohamed said.

The government has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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