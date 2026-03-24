MOHAMEDS SEEK URGENT CCJ INTERVENTION, CHALLENGE BIAS, PUSH TO HALT EXTRADITION PROCEEDINGS

Final Stand at the CCJ: Mohameds Launch Urgent Appeal to Halt Extradition, Citing “Political Bias”

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The high-stakes legal battle surrounding the extradition of U.S.-indicted businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed has officially reached the regional doorstep. In a fresh and urgent application filed on Friday, March 20, 2026, the father-and-son duo moved to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), arguing that the current process to send them to the United States is “constitutionally unsafe” and “fundamentally flawed.”

The move comes as the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court accelerates the extradition hearing, a pace the Mohameds’ legal team describes as “irreversibly prejudicial.”

The Appeal: Challenging the “Administrative” Label

The Mohameds are seeking special leave to appeal a recent Guyana Court of Appeal ruling. That court had previously upheld a High Court decision stating that the Minister of Home Affairs acted merely in an “administrative capacity” when signing the Authority to Proceed (ATP)—the document that officially triggered the extradition process.

The Argument: The Mohameds contend that the Minister’s role is far from neutral. They argue that as a political appointee, the Minister is susceptible to “political influence” and “apparent bias,” which should disqualify him from initiating a process that directly affects their constitutional right to liberty and a fair hearing.

The Mohameds contend that the Minister’s role is far from neutral. They argue that as a political appointee, the Minister is susceptible to “political influence” and “apparent bias,” which should disqualify him from initiating a process that directly affects their constitutional right to liberty and a fair hearing. “Presumed Criminals”: In their grounds for appeal, the applicants pointed to persistent public statements made by senior government officials. They argue these officials have already “labeled them as criminals” in the court of public opinion before any trial has taken place, further tainting the legality of the ATP.

The “Race Against the Clock”: Seeking an Urgent Stay

A critical component of the CCJ filing is a request for an immediate stay of the proceedings currently before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Rapid Pace: The Mohameds warn that the local extradition hearing is advancing at a “rapid pace,” with multiple consecutive hearing dates already scheduled.

The Mohameds warn that the local extradition hearing is advancing at a “rapid pace,” with multiple consecutive hearing dates already scheduled. Risk of Imprisonment: Without an intervention from the CCJ, the duo argues they could be committed to prison pending extradition within weeks. If they are handed over to U.S. authorities while their appeal is still pending in the Caribbean, they contend the entire legal challenge would be rendered “moot” and their rights permanently violated.

Demands for the CCJ

The Mohameds are asking the regional court to:

Set aside the Guyana Court of Appeal’s decision. Halt all current extradition proceedings in the Magistrates’ Court immediately. Treat the matter with the highest level of urgency, given the significant constitutional issues at stake.

Extradition Timeline: The Road to the CCJ

Date Milestone June 2024 U.S. OFAC imposes sanctions on the Mohameds. February 2026 High Court dismisses initial challenge to the ATP. March 18, 2026 Guyana Court of Appeal upholds the High Court ruling. March 20, 2026 Urgent Application filed at the CCJ (Current Status).

Conclusion: A Constitutional Crossroads

The CCJ’s decision on whether to grant a stay will be a watershed moment for Guyana’s extradition treaty with the United States. For the Mohameds, it represents the final “legal shield” against a process they insist is a politically motivated hunt. For the State, it is a test of the finality of local appellate rulings in the face of international indictments.

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