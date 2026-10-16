HomeArticlesALI TO GUYANA: CORBIN’S UNITY DREAM IS NOT OVER
ArticlesNewsPolitics

ALI TO GUYANA: CORBIN’S UNITY DREAM IS NOT OVER

By HGPTV
0
16

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – President Dr Irfaan Ali says the late Robert Corbin’s longstanding push for greater national unity remains “unfinished business,” as he challenged Guyanese to look beyond political divisions and continue pursuing a more united country.

Speaking at the former Opposition Leader’s funeral at St Andrew’s Kirk on Thursday, President Ali reflected on Corbin’s decades in public life and the ideals he continued to champion throughout his political career.

“The aspirations he championed remain unfinished business,” Ali said, pointing particularly to Corbin’s calls for greater cooperation and a society in which all Guyanese could contribute to national development.

Corbin, a former Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform and former Leader of the Opposition, spent nearly 35 years in the National Assembly.

Ali, who shared the parliamentary chamber with Corbin, remembered him as a formidable parliamentarian who was persistent in defending his positions and ensuring issues he considered important received attention.

“He was capable of presenting an argument with persistence, challenging the government and insisting that matters he considered important should receive the attention of the House,” the President recalled.

Despite their political differences, Ali said Corbin demonstrated that fierce political disagreement did not have to prevent personal respect outside of Parliament.

The President said Guyana has now reached what he described as a “defining moment” in its history, arguing that collective action could help realise a longstanding national vision of unity and shared purpose.

“We have arrived at a defining moment in our history, a moment when our collective effort can give shape to a national vision that finally fulfils the dream of 1950,” Ali said.

Corbin’s legacy, the President maintained, should therefore be remembered not only through his decades of political service and parliamentary battles, but through the continuing pursuit of national reconciliation.

Previous article
DPP RECOMMENDS THREE CHARGES AGAINST MOHAMED, STAFF
Next article
Pilot Tells COI How Distress Flares And Emergency Transmitter Guided Aerial Search To Mv Barima, COI Questions 80 Minutes Wait
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID