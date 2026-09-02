MINISTRY PROBES FATAL CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT THAT KILLED CUBAN WORKER

HGP Nightly News – The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning has launched an investigation into a construction site accident that claimed the life of a 36-year-old Cuban national and left two others injured.

The deceased has been identified as Yordan Garcia Roland, while two other Cuban nationals, 33-year-old Troy Estriado and 37-year-old Yusvani Ramirez, were injured and treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Occupational Safety and Health Officers visited the construction site shortly after Tuesday’s incident as part of the preliminary investigation. The officers also visited the GPHC to assess the circumstances surrounding the treatment of the injured workers.

The Ministry said the investigation will determine how the accident occurred and whether the required occupational safety and health measures were in place at the worksite.

The probe comes as the Ministry continues its “Putting Safety First” campaign, including initiatives targeting the construction sector and promoting compliance with workplace safety requirements.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith is urging employers, contractors and workers to take every necessary precaution to protect lives and prevent workplace accidents.

The investigation remains ongoing.