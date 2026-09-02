BARIMA INQUIRY SET FOR PUBLIC HEARINGS LATER THIS MONTH

HGP Nightly News – The Commission of Inquiry into the M/V Barima disaster is moving closer to public hearings, with its Secretariat established, a hearing venue secured and potential witnesses now being identified.

The Commission, appointed on July 30 following the vessel’s capsizing that resulted in deaths and injuries, said it has completed several key preparatory steps as it works towards beginning public hearings later this month.

The Arthur Chung Conference Centre has been secured as the venue, while the Commission has begun collecting information from agencies including the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), Transport and Harbours Division, Guyana Coast Guard and Guyana Defence Force Air Guard.

Commissioners have also conducted a preliminary survey of the accident site and are reviewing documents relating to the vessel’s seaworthiness, the conditions under which it sailed and crew operations during the voyage.

A preliminary list of potential witnesses has also been compiled, with the Commission now preparing a schedule for interviews.

The inquiry said its work is being guided by applicable international maritime conventions, regulations and Guyana’s Shipping Act as it seeks to establish the circumstances surrounding the deadly maritime incident.