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MOHAMEDS’ EXTRADITION CASE BACK ON TRACK AFTER CCJ RULING

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – The extradition proceedings against Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, businessman Nazar Mohamed, can now move forward after the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) refused their bid to halt the proceedings before the Magistrates’ Court.

The CCJ’s decision removes the temporary stay that had prevented the extradition matter from progressing while the legal challenge was before the regional court.

The two men had challenged the validity of the Authority to Proceed issued under Guyana’s Fugitive Offenders Act in response to a US extradition request.

They had also argued that Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond acted with bias when issuing the authority.

However, the CCJ unanimously dismissed the substantive appeal, clearing the way for the extradition proceedings to continue before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The Mohameds are wanted in the United States in connection with an 11-count indictment filed in the Southern District of Florida.

The CCJ had granted special leave for the appeal but ultimately dismissed the challenge and lifted its earlier interim stay.

The court also made no order as to costs.

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