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$1.6M COPPER CABLE STOLEN FROM DEMERARA BRIDGE

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Copper cables valued at approximately $1.62 million have been cut and stolen from the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, leaving police detectives reviewing CCTV footage as they work to identify those responsible.

The theft came to light after an electrical maintenance team attempted to illuminate the bridge for Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence Anniversary on August 31, but found that only the lights on the northern side were working.

An inspection of the southern side the following morning revealed that approximately 90 feet of 4/350 KCMIL copper cable had been cut and removed from a metal trunking box.

The cables form part of the electrical system powering the bridge’s LED lighting, which is operated by a generator beneath the structure.

The matter was reported to Providence Police Station shortly after the discovery, with detectives processing the scene and reviewing available CCTV footage.

Police believe the theft occurred sometime between midnight on August 23 and 9:00 a.m. on September 1.

Investigations remain ongoing.

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