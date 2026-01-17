MINISTRY OF EDUCATION TO ROLL OUT REPORT CARD FOR SCHOOLS

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

The Ministry of Education is preparing to introduce a new accountability mechanism to assess schools’ overall performance, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen standards and improve outcomes across the education system.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag revealed the initiative during a recent live podcast, describing the planned introduction of a school report card—a concept distinct from the traditional report cards issued to individual students.

According to the Minister, the proposed report card will evaluate each school’s overall performance rather than focusing on individual academic results. She explained that the system is intended to provide a holistic assessment of how schools function, manage resources, and deliver education outcomes.

Parag emphasised that, as government investment in education continues to grow, there must be structures in place to ensure that schools create environments where students can acquire the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to society. She noted that teachers are a critical stakeholder in this process and must work alongside the Ministry to ensure the system succeeds.

The Minister also pointed out that schools are required to meet specific standards in order to advance from one developmental stage to another. She said proper management of schools is essential if the Ministry is to maximise the returns on the significant investments being made across the sector.

According to Parag, the school report card system will focus on accountability, performance, and value for money, ensuring that resources allocated to education translate into tangible benefits for students. The initiative is expected to promote improved school management and ensure that students achieve the best possible outcomes from their placements.

The Ministry has not yet announced a timeline for the rollout, but the initiative signals a shift toward greater transparency and performance-based evaluation within Guyana’s education system.

