$100M YAS SCHOOL OF INSPIRATION OPENS FOR CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Children living with disabilities in Guyana now have expanded access to specialised education following the official opening of the YAS School of Inspiration at Crane on the West Coast of Demerara.

The modern facility, constructed at a cost of $100 million and funded by the United Arab Emirates, is designed to provide a safe, inclusive, and development-focused learning environment for children with special education needs.

Delivering the feature address, Irfaan Ali said the school reflects how national progress should be measured—by the way a society treats its most vulnerable citizens. He emphasised that equity and inclusion remain central pillars of government policy, ensuring that every child is given a fair opportunity to succeed.

The President noted that the YAS School of Inspiration goes beyond physical infrastructure, explaining that additional initiatives—some supported through the Office of the First Lady—are being developed to create a secure and welcoming ecosystem for both students and their families.

He also announced plans for the establishment of a governing board made up of parents of enrolled students. According to the President, this body will provide direct oversight and accountability while strengthening confidence in the school’s management and long-term operations.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag highlighted the continued expansion of special education services across the country, noting that the YAS School of Inspiration is Guyana’s 49th Special Education Needs (SEN) institution. Collectively, these facilities now serve approximately 1,300 learners nationwide.

Parag described the school as a space created with clear intention, adding that purposeful design and planning are essential to delivering quality education to children with diverse learning needs.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Vindhya Persaud said the opening of the school represents a deliberate commitment to placing persons living with disabilities at the centre of national development.

She stressed the importance of compassion, unconditional care, and quality education, noting that these principles must guide all policies aimed at supporting children and families.

The YAS School of Inspiration is expected to play a key role in strengthening Guyana’s inclusive education framework while offering children living with disabilities the tools, care, and opportunities needed to reach their full potential.

