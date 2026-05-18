MINISTRY GIVES EKAA HRIM 24 HOURS TO RESPOND TO WORKER ABUSE CLAIMS

HGP Nightly News – The Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning has launched an investigation into allegations of labour abuse and poor working conditions involving foreign workers attached to Ekaa Hrim Earth Resources in Batavia Village, Region Seven.

In a statement issued on May 18, 2026, the Ministry said it noted the allegations with serious concern and acted on information received over the weekend.

The investigation is focused on alleged labour violations, occupational safety and health breaches, wages, working conditions, and the general welfare of foreign nationals employed at the location.

Following the initial probe, Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith met on Monday morning with Acting High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Manoj Kumar.

That engagement was followed by a meeting involving the Ministry, 38 Indian nationals employed by the mining company, and the management of Ekaa Hrim. The meeting allowed the workers to formally raise their complaints.

One of the issues raised was the workers’ passports. According to the Ministry, after Minister Griffith intervened, the matter was rectified and the passports were returned to the workers.

The Ministry said allegations of poor working conditions and unfair treatment were also made against the employer. Ekaa Hrim has now been given 24 hours to respond.

The investigation will also include allegations surrounding the reported death of a worker on May 12, 2026.

A joint team comprising officers from the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, the Guyana Police Force, the Trafficking In Persons Unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other relevant authorities has been mobilised to conduct inquiries and assess the situation.

The Ministry said it is actively monitoring the matter and will take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the laws of Guyana.

It also said further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The probe comes amid growing public concern over the treatment of foreign workers in remote mining and quarrying operations, where access to oversight, medical care, and labour protections can become more difficult.