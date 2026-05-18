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CAMPBELL URGES OPPOSITION UNITED FRONT AGAINST PPP/C

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HGP Nightly News – APNU Parliamentary Lead Dr. Terrence Campbell is urging opposition parties, trade unions, religious organisations, and civil society groups to begin building a united front against the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

In a public statement on Sunday, Campbell said Guyana’s approaching 60th Independence Anniversary should not only be treated as a national celebration, but also as a moment for citizens and political actors to reflect on the direction of the country.

He said the history of Guyana’s independence struggle showed that major political change was never achieved by isolated voices acting alone. Campbell pointed to the contributions of labour leaders Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow and J.P. Lachmansingh, as well as former Presidents Forbes Burnham and Cheddi Jagan, as examples of the role collective action played in shaping the country’s political development.

Against that background, Campbell said the opposition must now move beyond fragmentation and begin working together in a serious and organised way.

He argued that the PPP/C cannot be effectively challenged by any single opposition party acting on its own. Instead, he said, a broader national coalition is needed, bringing together political parties, unions, civic organisations, churches, temples, and masjids.

Campbell also urged opposition supporters not to become hostile when leaders from different opposition groups engage with each other in public. He said such engagement should be seen as necessary groundwork for cooperation, not as betrayal or weakness.

The APNU parliamentarian accused the PPP/C administration of using state institutions against political opponents, including the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Revenue Authority. He also alleged that the government has sought to weaken independent media and avoid proper scrutiny in Parliament.

Campbell was also critical of the recent dismissal of Regional Executive Officers, questioning whether the matter was handled with fairness and due process. He said the situation raised wider concerns about how state power is being exercised.

He further argued that Guyana’s oil wealth and economic growth have not translated into real relief for many citizens. According to him, ordinary Guyanese continue to face high living costs while opportunities and wealth are being concentrated among persons close to the government.

Campbell said these conditions make opposition unity more urgent.

He warned that the PPP/C would use state resources to strengthen its political position and retain power. Because of that, he said opposition forces cannot wait until the next election season to organise.

He said if opposition forces remain divided, the ruling party will continue to benefit from that division. But if they unite early and build trust across parties and communities, he believes they can mount a stronger challenge in the next electoral contest.

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