WIN MP DEMANDS ANSWERS AFTER INDIAN WORKER DIES AT BATAVIA QUARRY

HGP Nightly News – Shadow Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Nandranie Singh is calling for urgent action following allegations of labour abuse, unsafe conditions, and the death of an Indian national connected to operations at the EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management quarry at Batavia, Region Seven.

In a statement, Singh said reports from the quarry point to serious failures in labour oversight and raise troubling questions about the treatment of workers, including foreign nationals employed in Guyana. The quarry is linked to businessman S.P. Saju Bhaskar, who is also associated with Texila American University Guyana.

According to Singh, workers at the quarry alleged that salaries were delayed for months, food was inadequate, medical access and emergency transportation were lacking, and living conditions were poor. She also cited concerns about safety standards and claims that employees were subjected to excessive labour under harsh conditions.

The death of Indian national Sekhar Chhetri has intensified those concerns. Singh said reports indicate that Chhetri was allegedly required to perform several duties outside the work he originally came to Guyana to do, and later suffered a fatal medical emergency allegedly linked to overwork and exhaustion. She said his family deserves answers, dignity, and justice.

Singh called for arrangements to be made for Chhetri’s funeral rites and, if requested by his family, the repatriation of his remains to India. She also said compensation for his relatives must be addressed.

The WIN parliamentarian noted that Labour Minister Keoma Griffith has indicated that an investigation is ongoing. However, she criticised the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, saying the matter only came to public attention after it was raised by the Leader of the Opposition on social media. She also said the ministry has not yet issued a formal public statement.

Singh argued that regular inspections of businesses and corporate operations could have detected the situation earlier. She said the Ministry must provide a full, transparent, and timely report on the findings of the investigation, warning that too many probes are announced without clear outcomes or enforcement action.

She is also calling for immediate enforcement of occupational safety and health standards, particularly in remote mining and quarrying operations where workers may be more vulnerable.

Singh further urged the Acting High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Manoj Kumar, to intervene on behalf of the Indian nationals affected, saying diplomatic representation must include protecting the welfare and rights of ordinary citizens abroad.

She said all affected workers must be paid outstanding wages and provided with proper food, medical care, safe accommodation, and humane working conditions.

According to Singh, the allegations from Batavia are not only a labour matter, but a human rights concern requiring urgent action and accountability.