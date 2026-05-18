HomeArticlesMAHIPAUL SAYS REGIONS NEED SERVICE, NOT POLITICAL FAVOURITISM
ArticlesNewsPARLIAMENTPolitics

MAHIPAUL SAYS REGIONS NEED SERVICE, NOT POLITICAL FAVOURITISM

By HGPTV
0
67

HGP Nightly News – The government’s newly appointed Regional Executive Officers are facing early scrutiny, with APNU Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul saying the officers must now prove, through their conduct and performance, that they are fit to manage regional affairs in the public interest.

President Irfaan Ali recently approved the appointment of nine new Regional Executive Officers across the country, with only one officer reportedly retained from the previous group.

In a statement on Sunday, Mahipaul congratulated the new appointees and wished them success in serving citizens across the regions. However, he said the appointments cannot be viewed only as routine administrative changes, since REOs are responsible for major decisions involving public funds, contracts, regional development, and service delivery.

According to Mahipaul, some of the new appointments have already attracted public concern because of questions surrounding transparency, accountability, and political favouritism.

He said several of the officers carry reputations that raise doubts about their commitment to ethical governance, and that those concerns must not be dismissed simply because the appointments have already been made.

The APNU parliamentarian also pointed to what he described as a pattern in the selections, noting that several appointees appear to have come from within government ministries, including the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Education.

He further raised concern over alleged family ties between one appointee and a sitting government minister, arguing that such issues create public doubt about whether merit and independent oversight were given priority.

Mahipaul said Regional Executive Officers must be persons who inspire confidence, since their offices directly affect the lives of citizens in every region. He said Guyanese deserve REOs who are beyond reproach and who understand that regional governance is about service, fairness, and accountability.

While he said he hopes the newly appointed officers will prove their critics wrong, Mahipaul warned that they must be held under close public watch from the start.

He said integrity and performance must now become the measure by which the new REOs are judged.

The opposition MP also argued that the appointments come at a time when public concern over procurement, contract management, and regional spending remains high. For that reason, he said citizens must pay close attention to how the new officers handle public resources and whether they serve communities without political bias.

Mahipaul said the real test will be whether the new REOs act independently, manage public funds responsibly, and place citizens’ needs above political convenience.

For him, the issue is no longer only who was appointed. It is whether those appointed can earn the public’s trust.

Previous article
ALI WARNS ADVERSARIES NOT TO MISTAKE GUYANA’S PEACE FOR WEAKNESS
Next article
WIN MP DEMANDS ANSWERS AFTER INDIAN WORKER DIES AT BATAVIA QUARRY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID