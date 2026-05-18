ALI WARNS ADVERSARIES NOT TO MISTAKE GUYANA’S PEACE FOR WEAKNESS

HGP Nightly News – President Dr. Irfaan Ali has issued a firm message on Guyana’s sovereignty and national security, warning that the country’s peaceful posture must never be mistaken for weakness.

The President delivered the message on Saturday as he saluted members of the Joint Services during the 60th Independence Anniversary Route March.

Addressing ranks from the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Prison Service, Guyana Fire Service, National Intelligence Agency, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, and other supporting agencies, Ali said Guyana’s freedom remains protected because of the discipline, courage, and sacrifice of the men and women in uniform.

He also extended gratitude to their families, noting that public service often comes with personal sacrifice.

Reflecting on Guyana’s independence in 1966, the President said the raising of the Golden Arrowhead was more than a ceremony. He described it as a national promise that Guyana’s freedom would be defended, its borders protected, and its people kept safe from internal disorder.

Ali said that promise remains alive through the work of the Joint Services.

He told the gathering that independence cannot survive without protection, adding that sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace are not guaranteed by history alone, but by those who stand guard over the country.

The President urged the Joint Services to remain vigilant, especially as Guyana continues to grow economically and attract greater attention because of its land, rivers, and natural resources.

He warned that where there is wealth, there will always be outside interest.

Ali said Guyana’s territorial integrity has been threatened before, and made it clear that the country’s borders are not open to negotiation.

According to him, the soldiers patrolling the rivers, the Coast Guard monitoring the horizon, and the Air Corps watching the skies are central to ensuring that Guyana’s map remains protected.

He declared that Guyana’s sovereignty is neither for sale nor for taking.

The President also turned his attention to threats inside the country, saying independence must also be defended against gang violence, drug trafficking, domestic violence, organised crime, arson, and prison unrest.

He described those dangers as threats that can weaken a nation from within.

Ali said the daily work of police officers, firefighters, prison officers, soldiers, and other security personnel often goes unnoticed, but remains essential to protecting communities, property, justice, and national stability.

He also called on citizens to support the Joint Services, warning that public division can send the wrong signal to those who may be watching Guyana.

The President said the country must never allow adversaries to see disunity, adding that a divided nation does not always need to be invaded because it can collapse from within.

At the same time, Ali said support for the Joint Services does not mean ignoring mistakes. He said ranks must be held accountable when necessary, but should never be abandoned by the nation they serve.

The President said Guyana’s economic growth, stronger international voice, and national progress are all linked to the security provided by the Joint Services.

He ended by reminding veterans, serving ranks, and young people that independence is not only a memory, but an ongoing mission.

According to Ali, every step taken by the Joint Services during the route march was a reminder that they remain guardians of the promise Guyana made in 1966.