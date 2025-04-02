MINISTER URGES CAUTION, PATIENCE AS LINDEN HIGHWAY UNDERGOES MAJOR REHABILITATION

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

With commuters continuing to complain about the poor condition of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, the Minister of Public Works is appealing for patience and caution as rehabilitation works continue along the major roadway.

In a public statement, the Minister acknowledged the deplorable state of several sections of the highway, which have drawn growing frustration from drivers and residents. However, he assured that construction and upgrades are underway, and urged road users to slow down, remain calm, and exercise extra care during this period.

“We understand the concerns, and we are working urgently to bring relief. But safety must remain a top priority,” the Minister said.

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is a vital link between coastal and hinterland communities, and its deteriorating condition has raised safety concerns, especially for public transportation and commercial vehicles.

Authorities are promising better signage, increased road patrols, and improved communication with the public as work progresses.

Like this: Like Loading...