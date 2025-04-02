Thursday, April 3, 2025
300 MONTHLY SEXUAL ASSAULT CASES IN GUYANA, 90% OF VICTIMS ARE WOMEN, LARGE POPULATION OF CHILDREN POPULATION AFFECTED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

With over 300 cases of sexual assault reported every month in Guyana—and a staggering 90 percent of the victims being women—authorities are intensifying efforts to combat the crisis through more substantial interventions and nationwide awareness campaigns.

The alarming statistics have prompted urgent action from key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Guyana Police Force, and civil society groups. Their goal is to raise awareness, provide better support for survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Officials say the fight against sexual violence must go beyond just legal action—it also requires education, prevention, and community involvement. Plans are in motion to expand hotline access, establish more survivor support centers, and strengthen training for law enforcement officers and healthcare providers.

Gender rights advocates have called on the public to speak up, report abuse, and support victims, stressing that cultural change is key in tackling the root causes of gender-based violence.


