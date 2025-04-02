SHOUT 3.0 SPEECH COMPETITION RETURNS FOR 3rd CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN PREPARATION FOR WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Newsroom

In celebration of World Environment Day, the highly anticipated Shout 3.0 initiative is set to return for its third consecutive year. The initiative’s mission is to empower secondary school students across all ten Administrative Regions of Guyana.

The program, which has grown in both reach and impact, equips students with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to become environmental leaders and advocates for sustainability in their communities.

Organizers say this year’s edition will feature interactive workshops, creative competitions, and awareness campaigns encouraging youth involvement in climate action, conservation, and eco-friendly practices.

“It’s about giving young people a voice and showing them they can lead change—right from their classrooms,” one organizer shared.

Shout 3.0 continues to serve as a platform where education meets activism, inspiring the next generation to take the environment into their own hands.

