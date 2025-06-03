MEN STUMBLED UPON 465 POUNDS OF COCAINE WHILE SEARCHING FOR CRABS, ‘THE POLICE SAID IS SOMEBODY DRUGS, HAND IT OVER’ – RELATIVE

Crab Hunting or Cocaine Haul? Family Disputes Police Version of 465-Pound Drug Bust in Region One



By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

A Region One family is strongly refuting the police’s official account of how four men were arrested with 465 pounds of cocaine in Imbotero on April 6, 2025.

Joan Williams, the wife of one of the accused, Marlon Jerome, claims the group of men—including Leroy Williams, Patrick Sam, and Anthony Lewis—were crab hunting along Shell Beach when they unknowingly unearthed the buried narcotics.

“They were digging for crabs when they stumbled upon something buried in the sand,” Williams told HGP Nightly News. “When they pulled it up, it was in bags, and they didn’t even know what it was.”

Williams insists that the men had no prior knowledge of what the packages contained and that the drugs were discovered purely by chance. She alleges that the men brought the suspicious packages home, and it was only after offloading them that police appeared—seemingly already informed.

“Somebody had to have been watching them. When the police came, they didn’t open anything. Everything was still wrapped the way they found it,” she added.

Williams also made a startling claim: that the police seemed to know who the cocaine belonged to and allegedly promised the men that if they surrendered the packages, no charges would be laid.

“The police said somebody wanted it back. They told the boys to hand it over and they wouldn’t be charged. But now look—they’re all in jail.”

All four men have since been arrested and charged with possession of narcotics. Williams is now pleading with authorities and the courts for leniency, insisting that her family members are not traffickers.

“They didn’t sell it. They didn’t open it. They didn’t know what they were carrying,” she said.

The Guyanese Police Force, however, tells a different story. According to the official report, a raid was conducted at the residence and fuel bond of Anthony Hosea, during which 11 mobile phones and three handheld radios were seized. No drugs were found at that location, but Anthony Barrera allegedly fled the premises with a firearm before the search.

Police later stated that the four accused men led them to several sites along Imbotero Creek, where multiple bags containing cocaine were retrieved. Barrera, who initially evaded capture, was later arrested.

As the case unfolds, the discrepancy between the official narrative and the family’s version of events raises critical questions about how the bust was made—and whether the men truly had any intent to traffic drugs.

