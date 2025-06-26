Thursday, June 26, 2025
PPP/C GOV’T NEGLECTED REGION 10 ATHLETES AND FACILITIES – NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton Slams Government Over Neglected Sports Facilities in Linden

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Opposition Leader and APNU+AFC Presidential Candidate Aubrey Norton has aimed at the government over what he described as the “wilful neglect” of sports infrastructure in Linden, Region 10.

Speaking at a campaign engagement, Norton accused the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) of political discrimination, alleging that several key sports grounds in Wismar and Mackenzie, particularly those managed by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr., have been allowed to fall into disrepair.

“The PPP appointed an incompetent little boy named Charles Ramson, who went into Linden and disrupted every sport facility you had—except probably Christianburg,” Norton told supporters.

He highlighted that Linden has produced generations of talented athletes, yet those athletes continue to suffer due to poorly maintained and underdeveloped sports infrastructure.

“Linden is left in a situation where virtually no sport can be played, not only because of incompetence, but because of vindictive political decisions,” Norton charged.

The Opposition Leader urged Linden residents to reject what he described as disrespect and neglect from the PPP/C administration at the upcoming September 1, 2025 General Elections.

“Take their money—it’s your money. But throw them out for their incompetence, vindictiveness, and discriminatory behavior,” Norton said.

He promised that if elected, an APNU+AFC government would invest in rebuilding and modernizing sports facilities across Linden, offering young people safe and functional spaces for athletic development.

“We’ve been engaging the youth, and once elected, we will develop modern sports facilities in Linden that they can be proud of and utilize,” Norton pledged.

When asked about the fate of the Durban Park facility—a legacy project of the former David Granger-led administration—Norton acknowledged its decline and vowed to restore it.

“We will have to fix Durban Park. We are currently addressing how to do it and how best it can be utilized,” he concluded.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
