AUTOPSY CONFIRMS RUPTURED SPLEEN IN DEATH OF 9-YEAR-OLD LEVON COLLINS AS FAMILY DEMANDS ANSWERS

GEORGETOWN – The heartbreaking death of nine-year-old Levon Collins of Nurney Village has taken an even more devastating turn after a post-mortem examination confirmed that the Kildonan Primary School pupil died from shock and haemorrhage caused by a ruptured spleen. The findings, issued by Government Pathologist Dr. Brijmohan, have now anchored the police investigation into the fatal beating the child allegedly endured at the hands of his 15-year-old female cousin.

Levon died on November 22 at the New Amsterdam Hospital, collapsing in his mother’s arms after suddenly vomiting what appeared to be clotted blood. It was the final, agonizing moment in a ten-day ordeal that began on November 12, when he was reportedly assaulted in Kildonan Village.

According to earlier accounts published online and referenced in an official police release, the nine-year-old was riding his bicycle to his aunt’s house when the chain slipped. His cousin, who was walking behind him, allegedly confronted him and shoved him. Levon later told his mother, Loretta Collins, that when he protested, she struck him. He hit back, fell to the ground, and she allegedly lifted the bicycle and slammed it onto his stomach before continuing the attack as he lay on the roadway.

The following day, Levon confided that this was not the first time he had been attacked by the same relative.

His mother immediately rushed him to the Port Mourant Hospital on the day of the incident. He was examined, given pain medication, and discharged after an X-ray. But four days later, his condition deteriorated. He was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU and later moved to the children’s ward as his condition appeared to stabilize.

Any sense of relief was short-lived. On the night of November 22, Levon started vomiting blood. Moments later, he died.

“I feel so sad. I didn’t expect it,” his grieving mother said in earlier published comments. “He’s not a child that trouble nobody. He was quiet, playful, loving.”

Adding to her anguish, Loretta Collins said she filed a report the day after the assault but claimed investigators never followed up. “They say is a CID matter… and nobody never come,” she was quoted as saying.

Police, in their official statement, confirmed the alleged assailant is a 15-year-old school dropout from Nurney Village and outlined the sequence of the child’s hospital visits. They also confirmed the post-mortem findings, which have now become a central piece of the investigation.

With the autopsy now linking Levon’s death directly to internal injuries, the child’s devastated family has renewed its call for justice. The boy’s mother, still struggling to comprehend the loss, insists she wants accountability for what happened to her son.

Police say the investigation remains active as they work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal assault and whether charges will be filed.

The village of Nurney is left grappling with the sudden death of a child described as gentle and cheerful—a boy whose final days were spent fighting injuries no nine-year-old should ever have endured.

