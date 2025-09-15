MACKENZIE/WISMAR BRIDGE PARTIALLY COLLAPSES, MOTORCYCLE LEFT DANGLING

Linden, Region 10 – Chaos erupted on Sunday when part of the Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge gave way, leaving a motorcycle hanging dangerously by cables and sparking fresh fears over the safety of the decades-old structure.

Mayor Sharma Solomon, who rushed to the scene, warned that the collapse has left the bridge “very unfortunate and very dangerous” for the thousands who depend on it daily. He said at least two people narrowly escaped plunging into the river when boards broke beneath their vehicles. Only caution tape currently marks the damaged section.

The collapse comes just six weeks after the government assumed control of the bridge, taking over responsibility from the municipality. But Solomon argued that despite the handover, oversight and maintenance have been lacking. He pointed to the G$77 million in annual toll revenue, traditionally remitted to the council but now withheld, saying no plan has been shared on how the bridge is being managed.

According to the mayor, the absence of a functioning bridge committee has left the town in the dark about decisions, while long-standing issues such as poor lighting, structural weaknesses, and safety concerns remain unaddressed.

“We are putting lives at risk,” Solomon said, blaming the collapse on failures to plan for free crossings without a proper maintenance programme.

The mayor announced that the council will be engaging the Ministry of Public Works and other authorities this week to demand urgent repairs, a full safety inspection, and clarity on financial and legal arrangements for the bridge.

“We cannot stand by and watch this bridge collapse before our eyes,” Solomon warned. “The danger is real, and immediate intervention is necessary to protect the people of Linden and all who traverse this bridge every single day.”

