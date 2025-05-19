LOCKED AND LOADED: PRESIDENT APPROVES 250 FIREARM LICENSES TO INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES

In what the administration deems a major move aimed at bolstering security in hinterland communities, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday announced that 250 firearm licenses will soon be granted to individuals, particularly leaders from indigenous villages.

The announcement, made at the opening of the 2025 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, comes in direct response to mounting requests from village leaders seeking greater protection for their people and territories.

The President emphasized the importance of equipping communities with tools to safeguard themselves; especially since there is an eminent threat to national security lurking.

“Security is very important, and we had about 250 requests from the leaders and other village elders or persons recommended from the villages for firearm licenses, mostly for the protection of the villages,” President Ali stated. “I am pleased to tell you today that every one of those applications was processed and you will get those licenses.”

Meanwhile, during his feature address at the opening of the conference, President Ali paid tribute to the men and women in uniform stationed in the country’s border regions. He also commended the residents of Indigenous communities for their “bravery and patriotism,” emphasizing their vital role in safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

NTC Chairman Dereck John, speaking at the same event, weighed in on the longstanding Guyana-Venezuela border controversy. He acknowledged the government’s efforts to bolster security in frontier communities and urged continued international solidarity in the face of Venezuela’s persistent threats.

President Ali also took the opportunity to thank Guyana’s international allies for their steadfast backing. “We are grateful to our international partners who stand strong with us, who are vocal in their support for us, and who defend the principles of the rule of law and international order,” he stated.

The NTC Conference is a key annual gathering that brings together Toshaos and indigenous leaders from across Guyana to engage with the government on matters related to development, governance, and cultural preservation.

