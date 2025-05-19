GOVERNMENT TO GUYANESE: ‘IGNORE PROPAGANDA’ ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT VENEZUELAN INVASION.

The Government of Guyana has condemned what it describes as “unpatriotic and sustained efforts” by certain individuals and groups to circulate Venezuelan propaganda related to the ongoing border controversy between the two nations.

In a statement released Sunday, authorities expressed concern over the spread of misleading and, in some cases, fabricated materials designed to stoke fear and confusion among the Guyanese populace. According to the government, some of the posts being circulated are either outdated, not related to Guyana, or entirely false.

“These posts are generated to create unease, tension, and unnecessary worry among the population, no doubt with an ulterior political motive,” the government said. “We urge Guyanese to rely only on official communications on this matter and avoid falling prey to those with an alternative unpatriotic agenda.”

This warning comes at a time of heightened sensitivity over the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, a dispute that has spanned more than a century. The heart of the issue lies in Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo region; an area comprising more than two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass. The 1899 Arbitral Award, which granted the territory to then British Guiana, has been recognized internationally but rejected by Venezuela in recent decades.

In 2018, Guyana took the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a final, binding resolution. The ICJ has since ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the case, despite Venezuela’s objections. Tensions escalated in 2023 when Venezuela held a controversial referendum claiming sovereignty over the Essequibo region and even proposed holding elections in the area, moves widely condemned by the international community, including CARICOM and the Organization of American States.

In December 2023, the Argyle Declaration was signed between both countries, facilitated by regional leaders, committing Guyana and Venezuela to avoid the use of force and to resolve the matter through peaceful means. However, periodic flare-ups, including disinformation campaigns, continue to test that agreement.

The Government of Guyana reiterated that any updates or official positions regarding the border controversy will be communicated through verified channels, urging citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation and to prioritize national unity during this critical time.

Like this: Like Loading...