LIMITLESS LENDERS OWNER BREAKS SILENCE,SAYS ‘I WILL REPAY IN DUE TIME

WOMAN AT CENTER OF CAR SALES SCANDAL DENIES SCAM, VOWS TO REPAY CLIENTS

Adacia Coleman, the businesswoman recently charged and remanded to prison on two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, is publicly denying that she ever intended to scam anyone. Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Coleman acknowledged the allegations but insisted that she is actively working to repay affected clients.

“I am working on it. I know a lot of persons have been patient—and some are getting extremely impatient,” Coleman said. “My goal is to return your monies.”

According to the Guyana Police Force, multiple persons reported that they had made down payments for vehicles through Coleman’s business, receiving receipts with a three-month delivery promise. However, the vehicles were never delivered.

Coleman admitted she was unable to fulfill the orders because she couldn’t complete the final payments to her suppliers.

“None of the vehicles that you had ordered—you can’t get them,” she said. “Because I would have to finalize payments for them… most of them were sold, maybe.”

When asked why she issued post-dated cheques that later bounced, Coleman claimed it was an attempt to buy time to raise funds.

“The reason I issued post-dated checks is so that we would have enough time to generate funds to give back refunds. We tried to spread it out,” she explained.

However, she alleged that some clients tried to cash the cheques before the agreed date, causing them to bounce. She also accused investigators of stirring panic among her clients.

“My clients were called to the station and told, ‘Hey, you’ve been scammed, you need to make a report.’ That’s how it blew up. It went viral on social media,” she said.

Police sources have indicated that they are currently probing at least 95 other complaints against Coleman. However, she claims that she has already repaid two clients, and the courts have dismissed those related matters.

The investigation is ongoing, and Coleman remains in custody until her next court appearance.

