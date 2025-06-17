Wednesday, June 18, 2025
ERC TO ENGAGE JENNIFER ALLY OVER ‘VILE, HATEFUL’ FACEBOOK POSTS, A FORMAL CASE HAS BEEN OPENED BY THE COMMISSION

ERC SUMMONS WOMAN OVER RACIST COMMENTS TARGETING ADRIANA YOUNGE’S FAMILY

A woman previously known to local law enforcement is once again under scrutiny—this time by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC)—for vile, racist comments posted on Facebook about the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge.

The woman, identified as Jennifer Ally, is expected to be summoned by the Commission to answer for what it describes as “reprehensible and deeply offensive” statements directed toward Adriana’s grieving family. According to relatives, the remarks—though too disturbing to repeat on national television—have added immense emotional pain during an already traumatic time.

The ERC, in a public statement, expressed its dismay that such hateful expressions were aired during a period of mourning and noted that a formal investigation had been launched. “These actions violate the basic standards of decency and mutual respect that are essential to maintaining harmony in our multiethnic society,” the Commission stated.

Jennifer Ally has been requested to report to the Commission to explain the content and intent of her remarks. The ERC reminded the public that while freedom of expression is protected, it must be exercised responsibly. Using social media to spread hate, incite division, or cause psychological harm—especially to a bereaved family—is deemed unacceptable and in violation of the values enshrined in Guyana’s Constitution.

The Commission has assured that it will continue to monitor the matter and take all necessary steps under its constitutional mandate to prevent ethnic or racial hostility and encourage respectful public discourse.

In 2023, Jennifer Maria Ali, also known as Jennifer Ally, and her husband, Ryaz Ally, were subjects of wanted bulletins issued by the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) for alleged money laundering and other financial crimes.

As the investigation unfolds, the ERC has urged all citizens to uphold Guyana’s founding principles of unity and mutual respect—particularly during times of collective grief.

