Wednesday, June 18, 2025
GECOM CLEARLY OUT OF ORDER BY ALLOWING A.G TO BE LEGAL ADVISOR, MAHIPAUL CITES CONFLICT OF INTEREST

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
OPPOSITION SLAMS AG NANDALEL’S LEGAL ROLE IN GECOM AFFAIRS

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) is pushing back against what it calls a “blatant conflict of interest” involving Attorney General Anil Nandlall and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

During a recent press briefing, PNCR Central Executive Member Ganesh Mahipal expressed strong disapproval over GECOM Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh’s endorsement of legal guidance from the Attorney General, who is also a key figure in the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

“Anil Nandlall will be biased in his opinions. He will provide guidance that suits his interest and that of his party,” Mahipal said. “It is out of order for Claudette Singh to endorse receiving legal opinions from a player who is clearly in the ring and subject to bias.”

The Attorney General had earlier clarified, during his June 3rd televised program Issues in the News, that he is not GECOM’s official legal advisor and that any legal opinion he offered was given upon request—similar to other independent constitutional bodies.
However, Mahipal believes that such justification is insufficient.
“Justice Singh served at the highest office in the land in terms of justice. She should know better,” he said. “This move is not in the interest of all Guyanese and must be condemned strongly.”

Tensions escalated further after opposition-nominated GECOM commissioners staged a walkout from a meeting on June 3rd. Commissioner Desmond Trotman later told the media that the walkout was triggered by the removal of key electoral issues from the meeting’s agenda.

In response, Attorney General Nandlall declared that GECOM would proceed with its electoral preparations—with or without the participation of the opposition commissioners.
“You cannot hold the Elections Commission at ransom,” he stated.

Meanwhile, critics are pointing to Article 226 (1) of the Constitution, which states that a commission “shall not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.” Opposition officials say this makes it clear that the Attorney General, while the state’s legal adviser, should not influence an independent body like GECOM.

As Guyana moves closer to the September 1 general and regional elections, the independence and credibility of GECOM remain under scrutiny.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
