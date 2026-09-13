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LBI Man Shot Dead Outside Beterverwagting Supermarket Following Music Dispute

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A 39-year-old resident of La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara, has died after being shot during an altercation outside a commercial establishment at Beterverwagting on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Kevon Benjamin, a resident of Onion Field, La Bonne Intention.

Fatal Dispute at Beterverwagting Railway Embankment

According to preliminary reports from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident took place at approximately 5:45 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2026, on the premises of the Smiling Supermarket situated along the Railway Embankment at Beterverwagting:

  • Origin of Conflict: Benjamin was reportedly on site in the company of an acquaintance consuming alcoholic beverages when a disagreement erupted, reportedly centered on the selection and volume of music being played outside the business.
  • Escalation and Gunfire: Police reports indicate that an argument ensued between Benjamin and a 46-year-old on-duty security guard, identified as Seon Moses of North Melanie Dam, East Coast Demerara.
  • Use of Weapon: Benjamin allegedly advanced toward the security personnel while armed with a hammer. Moses drew a firearm and pointed it toward Benjamin; a single round was discharged, striking Benjamin in the lower abdomen and causing him to collapse.

Medical Intervention and Police Custody

Following the discharge, Benjamin was transported by responders to the Enmore Regional Hospital, where medical staff admitted him for emergency surgical intervention. However, he subsequently succumbed to his gunshot wound while undergoing treatment.

Investigating ranks from Regional Police Division 4’C’ responded to the scene, taking custody of Moses and recovering the service weapon involved for forensic ballistics testing. Ranks also conducted physical searches of the crime scene and secured CCTV surveillance footage from the commercial premises to ascertain the sequence of events.

The body of the deceased has been moved to a mortuary pending a post-mortem examination as detectives conclude witness statements.

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