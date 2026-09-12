By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The gloves are laced, the prefight exchanges are dialed in, and the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue is set for an evening of professional pugilism on Saturday night.

Headlining the Caribbean Boxing Organisation’s (CBO) second cruiserweight championship card, Guyana’s own Laured “The Lion” Stewart steps back under the lights for a seven-bout showcase—including a much-anticipated celebrity exhibition bout—as he squares off against former Venezuelan cruiserweight champion Williams Ocando, a seasoned veteran with 43 professional bouts on his resume.

Guyanese Boxing Royalty: The Stewart Lineage

Stewart’s return to the domestic canvas is rooted in generations of national boxing heritage. Born and raised in Alberttown, Georgetown, Stewart entered the squared circle at age 11, drawing early ring wisdom from world champions like the late Andrew “Sixhead” Lewis, Wayne “Big Truck” Braithwaite, and Gwendolyn “Stealth Bomber” O’Neil:

Generational Pedigree: His grandfather, Lennox Patrick Stewart —widely revered across the Caribbean as “Muddy”—along with his father, Laurex Stewart , both boxed professionally, with the elder Laurex capturing Caribbean championships and top-boxer honors under the Golden Arrowhead.

His grandfather, —widely revered across the Caribbean as “Muddy”—along with his father, , both boxed professionally, with the elder Laurex capturing Caribbean championships and top-boxer honors under the Golden Arrowhead. Pro Ledger: Stewart enters Saturday’s bout sporting a professional record of 5 wins and 1 defeat, with 4 knockouts, establishing himself as an aggressive, forward-moving finisher.

“My grandfather, Lennox Patrick Stewart known as Muddy, and Laurex Stewart, they are both professional boxers,” Stewart told HGP Nightly News. “My dad won Caribbean championships and actually won Best Boxer at one point. That bloodline runs deep in me.”

Step-Up Test Against Ocando’s Experience

Despite a 12-month ring hiatus since his explosive second-round TKO victory over Mexican fighter Carlos Gonzalez, Stewart dismisses concerns over ring rust:

Life Beyond the Ropes: Based in New York, Stewart balances life inside the ring with responsibilities as a father, community mentor, and active serviceman in the United States Army .

Based in New York, Stewart balances life inside the ring with responsibilities as a father, community mentor, and active serviceman in the . Career Inflection Point: While acknowledging that Ocando’s 43 professional outings represent an enormous disparity in veteran savvy, Stewart views the international clash as the mandatory acid test required to break into world sanctioning body ratings.

“This is going to be the most challenging fight of my career; this is going to be the strongest test of my career,” Stewart affirmed. “This is what we need to push us to the next level—let the boxing world know we for real. A win here is definitely gonna be a huge stepping stone, which is what I looking to have.”

Doors at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall swing open early on Saturday, with the opening bell set for 6:00 PM.