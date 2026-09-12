By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In observance of Indigenous Heritage Month, HGP Nightly News profiled the journey of Darin Chan, a 26-year-old attorney and native of Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini), who is dedicating his legal career to dismantling systemic barriers, protecting ancestral rights, and advocating for equitable opportunities for Guyana’s First Peoples.

Chan, who currently serves as a State Prosecutor and Legal Representative to the National Toshaos Council (NTC), shared his transition from the hinterland to the legal fraternity in an exclusive sit-down interview, highlighting the perseverance required to navigate elite academic institutions while staying grounded in community advocacy.

From Mabaruma to the City: Early Challenges and Adaptation

Chan spent his early childhood immersed in an extended family setting in Mabaruma, actively participating in youth sports and local village life. After beginning his early education at Mabaruma Nursery and Primary schools, Chan relocated to Georgetown at age seven, enrolling at Stella Maris Primary School:

Cultural and Geographic Transition: Moving from a close-knit interior setting to the capital presented immediate cultural shocks, forcing the young student to build independence rapidly.

Moving from a close-knit interior setting to the capital presented immediate cultural shocks, forcing the young student to build independence rapidly. Academic Discipline: Chan excelled at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), earning a placement at the prestigious The Bishops’ High School.

“It was challenging at first, living in the interior and Mabaruma… When it came to town, it took me a while to adapt,” Chan reflected. “You have to travel alone. In fact, the first day, I had to walk to school by myself.”

Moot Court Leadership and the Crucible of Law School

At The Bishops’ High School Sixth Form, Chan completed an Associate Degree in Law and established the Bishops’ High Law Society, serving as its inaugural president. His aptitude for forensic debate and jurisprudence expanded at the University of Guyana (UG), where he read for his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree backed by a scholarship from the National Toshaos Council:

Moot Court Advocacy: Serving as Master of Moot for Moot Court Guyana, Chan represented UG in regional and international mock trials, including the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) International Law Moot and the Sir Aubrey Bishop Mooting Competition , honing his courtroom advocacy and persuasive skills.

Serving as Master of Moot for Moot Court Guyana, Chan represented UG in regional and international mock trials, including the and the , honing his courtroom advocacy and persuasive skills. Overcoming Setbacks at Hugh Wooding: Supported by a state-funded government scholarship to attend the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad and Tobago, Chan encountered severe academic rigors during his first year, failing two courses before restructuring his study discipline to master hundreds of legal precedents.

“Hugh Wooding is by far the most difficult thing… reading hundreds of cases,” Chan explained. “If you fail three courses, you have to repeat the year, and I failed two courses in that year. A lot of it had to do with not being able to adapt quickly. But when you appear before a judge or judicial officer, the art of persuasion and mastering courtroom conduct makes all the difference.”

Amplifying Hinterland Voices on the National Stage

Now admitted to the bar and practicing across criminal prosecution and indigenous land and administrative law, Chan balances his prosecutorial mandate with strategic advisory work for village leaders through the National Toshaos Council:

Equitable Access: Chan advocates for accelerated state investments in hinterland education, riverine healthcare facilities, and sustainable economic enterprises across Region One and the wider interior.

Chan advocates for accelerated state investments in hinterland education, riverine healthcare facilities, and sustainable economic enterprises across Region One and the wider interior. Constitutional Representation: He works to ensure indigenous communities receive equitable representation within state policymaking bodies, natural resource management frameworks, and national judicial reforms.

“I will continue to work in whatever way I can for the betterment of Indigenous people,” Chan affirmed.