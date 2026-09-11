HomeArticlesMOHAMEDS CASE RECORDS: GPF SAYS ONLY WORKING NOTES WERE DESTROYED
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

MOHAMEDS CASE RECORDS: GPF SAYS ONLY WORKING NOTES WERE DESTROYED

By HGPTV
0
176

HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Police Force is pushing back against reports surrounding the destruction of records mentioned during testimony in the ongoing extradition proceedings involving businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed.

In a statement, the GPF said it wants to set the record straight, insisting that documents of evidential value in the case were not destroyed.

The issue surfaced during the testimony of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, who produced official records connected to the matter before the court.

According to the police, those records included Narine’s statement outlining the actions taken, the relevant Station Diary entry, the executed arrest warrants and other documents required for the committal proceedings.

The controversy, the Force said, relates instead to personal working notes Narine had used while preparing his statement.

Narine testified that those notes were disposed of in the official incinerator at the Special Branch compound. The GPF said this was done in accordance with established procedures for getting rid of sensitive working documents that were no longer needed.

But the police say there is an important distinction between those working notes and the official records placed before the court.

According to the GPF, Narine testified that the discarded notes contained no information of evidential value to the extradition proceedings because the relevant information had already been incorporated into his formal statement.

The Force is therefore rejecting any suggestion that evidence relevant to the case was deliberately destroyed.

Its position is that the official records remain intact and were produced and tendered before the court.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of questions raised during Narine’s testimony about records that had been disposed of — a matter that has drawn attention as the defence continues to scrutinise how information surrounding the case was documented and handled.

For the GPF, however, the distinction is clear: working notes were destroyed, but official evidential records were preserved and placed before the court.

The extradition proceedings involving the Mohameds are continuing, with the court ultimately left to assess the evidence and the competing arguments surrounding the US extradition request.

Previous article
Guyana, Japan Move To Deepen Trade & Commercial Ties
Next article
A CHANGING GUYANA? 250 ORGANISATIONS BACK CALL FOR GREATER LGBT ACCEPTANCE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID