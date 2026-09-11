MOHAMEDS CASE RECORDS: GPF SAYS ONLY WORKING NOTES WERE DESTROYED

HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Police Force is pushing back against reports surrounding the destruction of records mentioned during testimony in the ongoing extradition proceedings involving businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed.

In a statement, the GPF said it wants to set the record straight, insisting that documents of evidential value in the case were not destroyed.

The issue surfaced during the testimony of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, who produced official records connected to the matter before the court.

According to the police, those records included Narine’s statement outlining the actions taken, the relevant Station Diary entry, the executed arrest warrants and other documents required for the committal proceedings.

The controversy, the Force said, relates instead to personal working notes Narine had used while preparing his statement.

Narine testified that those notes were disposed of in the official incinerator at the Special Branch compound. The GPF said this was done in accordance with established procedures for getting rid of sensitive working documents that were no longer needed.

But the police say there is an important distinction between those working notes and the official records placed before the court.

According to the GPF, Narine testified that the discarded notes contained no information of evidential value to the extradition proceedings because the relevant information had already been incorporated into his formal statement.

The Force is therefore rejecting any suggestion that evidence relevant to the case was deliberately destroyed.

Its position is that the official records remain intact and were produced and tendered before the court.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of questions raised during Narine’s testimony about records that had been disposed of — a matter that has drawn attention as the defence continues to scrutinise how information surrounding the case was documented and handled.

For the GPF, however, the distinction is clear: working notes were destroyed, but official evidential records were preserved and placed before the court.

The extradition proceedings involving the Mohameds are continuing, with the court ultimately left to assess the evidence and the competing arguments surrounding the US extradition request.